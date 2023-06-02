6 Things You Didn’t Know About Jasmin Savoy Brown

Jasmin Savoy Brown is a rising star known for her captivating performances and unique approach to acting. Her television, film, and theater work has earned her critical acclaim. While most people recognize her from popular shows like Lovecraft Country and The Leftovers, there are still lesser-known facts about this talented actress.
She packs plenty of fun and strange facts that makes viewers more interested in her work as an actress. If you’re a die-hard fan of her acting in horror movies, you might be inclined to read what we’ve laid out about her. Let’s dive in to find six strange yet fun things you may not know about Brown.
1. Jasmin Savoy Brown Performed For First Time When She Was Four
Brown is an American actress who has gained recognition for her performances on stage, television, and film. She was born in Alameda, California, but raised in Oregon. Brown’s passion for acting sparked at a young age, thanks to her parents. They both fostered her love for acting as they were active in the theatre community. Brown often accompanied them to rehearsals and performances that influenced her toward theatre and film.
At the age of four, she began participating in theater productions. Her journey as a performer started when she performed for the first time in a church musical. During her childhood, Brown’s parents would take her to various auditions and rehearsals, where she watched theatre performances from the wings. Brown fell in love with the energy of the theater and the feeling of being a part of a community, and that’s probably exactly what made her pursue it.
2. She Was An Active Chorister And Club Member From An Early Age
Besides her performance as an actor in the theatre community, Brown is also active in the community. She stepped up a level by joining several clubs and choirs right from the start. In fact, she climbed the ranks in some known theatre clubs. These include the Portland Shakespeare Project, University of Oregon, Oregon Children’s Choir, Art’s Umbrella, and Upstart Crow Studios. This early inclusion of the actress in the film industry paved the way for her thriving career in Hollywood.
3. Jasmin Savoy Brown Started Her Acting Career With Grimm The Fosters
Most Hollywood fanatics know her from the famous Emmy-nominated TV show Yellowjackets, but she started way earlier than that. Even though the actress appeared in theater productions, she didn’t make her way to the big screen until 2013. That year started with a breakthrough when she was cast in The Fosters and Grimm — but only for minor roles. 2015 served as a bigger turntable for her career as an actor. Her journey to the top began after being cast in the recurring role of Evie in The Leftovers,
4. She Is Also A Voice And Motion Capture Artist
Thanks to her decade-long career, she’s renowned as an exceptional actor. Even more, her performances extend beyond the border of theatre and film. The actress recently jumped from being an actor to a motion capture artist in video games. In Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020), she voiced Phin Mason / Tinkerer. Later on, it was confirmed that Brown also motion-captured the Tinkerer.
5. She’s A Fan Favorite In The Scream Franchise
From 2013 to this day, Brown has been steadily surprising viewers, especially in slash horror films. After her massive success in Sound of Violence, Scream served as the next stepping stone for the actress. Due to her previous role, fans expected an even better performance from her this time around, and she delivered. That’s why her role as Mindy Meeks-Martin facilitated her rise to fame.
6. Jasmin Savoy Brown Is A Trained Musician
Besides Savoy’s top-shelf performances in film and video, she’s also a talented musician. That goes a long way to prove that she’s a versatile performer. Other than acting as a four-year-old in a theatre musical, Brown has also featured in Lucy Dacus’s “Night Shift.” She’s even on the musician’s Youtube channel. In addition to that, Savoy released three songs on her Youtube channel. Even though they didn’t go viral, these songs do a good job when it comes to sussing out who Jasmin Savoy Brown is. It shows her talents, effort, passion, and versatility as a performer.