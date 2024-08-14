Yellowjackets Season 3: What to Expect in the New Season

Yellowjackets is a tense phycological thriller series that has been met with immense critical acclaim and high viewership. The series follows a high school soccer team whose plane crashes, leaving them stranded in the harsh wilderness. The show is split into two storylines, the events after the crash and the girls’ turbulent lives decades later.
This unique concept is one of the many factors in the show’s glaring success, as well as its cast of rising stars. Yellowjackets has enjoyed two seasons thus far, with a third on the way. So, here’s what to expect from season 3.
What Is the Plot of Yellowjackets Season 3?
In the Yellowjackets season two finale entitled “Storytelling“, the team is still coping with the violence they inflicted on Javi. In addition, during the latter moments of the climatic episode, the girls fled as their cabin in the woods burned down, and Ben was the only one who wasn’t among them. Terrified by the team’s transformation into what he believed to be monstrous creatures devoid of humanity, Ben decided to burn down the cabin. Of course, this left many questions unanswered, serving as an epic cliffhanger that was talked about for months to come.
Yellowjackets season 3 is expected to be the season that arrives closest to the events of the future seen in earlier episodes. The season seems set to pick up from where the second one ended, following the survivors of a plane disaster in 1996 as they make their way back into society after spending nineteen months marooned in the woods. The season will focus on the protagonists’ difficulties adjusting to their new normal and how, years after their rescue, their experiences still impact them.
Season 2 left the fate of many characters dangling in the balance as they all grappled with their own problems; Lottie is receiving the necessary psychiatric assistance, Shauna is not looking likely to be found guilty of murder, and the survivors (all but one) have successfully finished another daring hunt. However, in typical fashion, any glimmer of hope will come crashing down. Yellowjackets has been renowned for its penchant for dealing with extremely heavy themes. And each season ups the ante in that department. So, it’s safe to assume that season 3 will do the same. As of yet, the finer details of the season are being kept tightly under wraps. When speaking with The Wrap in March 2024, series co-creator Ashley Lyle said: “We’re in the midst of it now. I don’t want to give too much away. I always get in trouble.”
Are Any New Talents Joining the Cast?
There’s no doubt about it, Yellowjackets has a stacked cast of some of Hollywood’s finest stars, both in the realm of iconic actresses like Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis, and rising stars like Samantha Hanratty and Sophie Thatcher. Season 2 added a plethora of stars to the mix, including Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, François Arnaud, and Elijah Wood. To that, the showrunners stayed in keeping with the theme of bringing in former child stars, perhaps a strategy to appeal to adult audiences as well as younger viewers.
Many of the stars are reprising their roles. However, due to her adult character’s death, Juliette Lewis will not be returning. When speaking with PEOPLE, Melanie Lynskey confirmed she will be coming back to her role as adult Shauna. She said: “Whatever they want, I’m up for it. I’ll do this show for as long as I can honestly.” Additionally, all other characters who survived season 2 are rumored to be returning. As of yet, no new cast members have been announced. However, Jason Ritter was set to star in a cameo in season 2 but it never materialised. It was then later announced that he will still fulfil his cameo in another season, therefore, he could potentially be joining season 3.
When Will Season 3 Air?
Yellowjackets season 3 has been one of the most anticipated television events since the final episode of season 2 on May 26, 2023. Despite being quickly commissioned, season 3 has experienced numerous setbacks and delays, partly due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. On May 2, 2023, Ashley Lyle took to X to give an update, writing: “Well, we had exactly one day in the #Yellowjackets S3 writers’ room. It was amazing and creatively invigorating and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u #UnionStrong.” Then, less than two weeks later, she revealed that pre-production had begun. The season is now believed to be in its filming stage. Season 3 is expected to air some point in 2025. However, no exact date has been revealed as of yet. Until more is known, here’s 6 fun facts about Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays young Taissa on the show.
