“Little World”: I Photographed The ‘Inspection’ Of The Drone Done By Miniature Figurines

Photography is one of my greatest hobbies. After exploring various types of photography, I created Little World—a unique perspective on photography. This involves using a series of stacked photos to achieve the correct depth of field.
Little World celebrates the big fun found in small things.
#1 Drone Camera Inspection
#2 Drone Inspection Of The Camera
#3 Checking The Drone Lights
#4 Propeller Check Of The Drone
#5 Checking The Drone Propellers
#6 Total Inspectyion And Safety Check Of The Drone
#7 Add A New Battery To The Drone
#8 Add The Sim Card For Data Storage To The Drone
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us