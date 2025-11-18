“Little World”: I Photographed The ‘Inspection’ Of The Drone Done By Miniature Figurines

Photography is one of my greatest hobbies. After exploring various types of photography, I created Little World—a unique perspective on photography. This involves using a series of stacked photos to achieve the correct depth of field.

Little World celebrates the big fun found in small things.

#1 Drone Camera Inspection

#2 Drone Inspection Of The Camera

#3 Checking The Drone Lights

#4 Propeller Check Of The Drone

#5 Checking The Drone Propellers

#6 Total Inspectyion And Safety Check Of The Drone

#7 Add A New Battery To The Drone

#8 Add The Sim Card For Data Storage To The Drone

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
