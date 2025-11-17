40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Airplane ears, squinted eyes, maybe even some exposed toothies — yep, all the signs are that you’ve got an angry cat on your hands. Survival instincts say you should prepare to defend yourself and flee the scene if you can (not even remotely an exaggeration), and yet, you stop to… admire the fluffy predator and snap a photo? Because they… look cute? Well yes, we might as well collectively admit our defeat and agree that angry cats are adorable, and everybody knows that humans have no power against a cute cat.
Don’t try to understand why an angry cat face has such a magnetic power over you, just accept it as a scientific fact and try to have a camera at the ready every time you do something that could potentially annoy your floof. No promises it won’t irk your annoyed cat even more, but by now they are probably too used to your shenanigans.
If you want more pics of cute angry cats, we’ve got plenty of those. Prepare yourself for a cuteness overload, and scroll down for a collection of photos of cute cats irritated by something or other their human did… again. Share this article with your friends, and show us the face of your own cute angry cat in the comments.
#1 Angry Cat
Image source: imgur.com
#2 Angry Kitty
Image source: Tenzn
#3 Can’t Understand What’s Stopping Him
Image source: Jjiyeon18
#4 Bring Me Stuff, Now
Image source: lucienbaba
#5 Toby (~15 Years Old) Is The Epitome Of The Angry Emoji
Image source: ilikeanimalmemes
#6 Spooky Boy
Image source: MaternalNinjaKraken
#7 I’m Completely Angry That I Shampooed Today
Image source: @bomubomu_bom
#8 Oh!!! No Jingle… Bells Bells Bells
Image source: bobby.the.britishcat
#9 A Friend Found This Floofy Little Screamer In His Woodpile. He Found Her A Forever Home
Image source: snerdie
#10 Very Angry Kitten
Image source: WonderfulJuggernaut9
#11 I Am Angry
Image source: ThatWillBuffOut
#12 This Angry Cat Is Named Giggles. He Was Just Adopted From A Local Shelter
Image source: GodThePopeThenMe
#13 Ready For The Tiniest Take Off Ever
Image source: two-pelicans
#14 I Woke Up To This Staring Me In The Face. He Seems Angry I Overslept
Image source: QuazieSea
#15 Kitty ‘Grrrrito’ For Some Eye Drops. He Has The Cutest Angry Face. He’s A Socialization Foster
Image source: Purple82Hue
#16 I Am Smol But Angry
Image source: LucienLachans
#17 Look At Her Lil Angry Belp
Image source: SpiritualWestern7773
#18 Lord Farquaad Angry For Being Taken To The Vet
Image source: justadodgyalias
#19 An Angry Devil
Image source: _Yasu20
#20 Meet Tom… Tom Is Angry
Image source: u/Tufifth
#21 Okay Kiss
Image source: sw33tbeans
#22 This Is Me When I Am Really Hungry
Image source: oliver.g16
#23 She’s Ready For Takeoff
Image source: whatasadworld
#24 My Boyfriend’s Grandma Has A Very Angry Looking Cat
Image source: Rubervipera
#25 Maca Clearly Hates Pictures
Image source: gatitos_de_cuarentena
#26 Cocoa Angry. Cocoa Want Attention. Cocoa Sit On Mom’s Planner
Image source: MyRedVelvetBrain
#27 Why So Angry?
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Angry Omar
Image source: omar_short_tail
#29 My Bowl Is Empty
Image source: butterygrump
#30 One Landed Safely, One Still In The Clouds
Image source: lawsoftheland
#31 The Tiniest Airplane Ears, Also Scream
Image source: SSB_Kyrill
#32 A Reminder To Work Less And Pet Your Cat More
Image source: tuscan.thebengal
#33 Don’t Touch Me
Image source: my_bobby_cat
#34 Angry Dumb Baby Imprisoned For His Dumb Baby Crimes
Image source: tacopartyinyourmouth
#35 Tiniest Take Off Ever
Image source: two-pelicans
#36 Ready For Take Off… Blep In Tow
Image source: brumstool
#37 Forever Angry That He’s Not Allowed On The Counter
Image source: brbdead
#38 Cinnamon Cleared For Take Off From The Vet
Image source: thecrazycatman
#39 Thought You Might Like To See Nalas Angry Takeoff From My Lap
Image source: Goldsaphir
#40 An Evening Flight
Image source: defucchi
