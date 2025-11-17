40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

by

Airplane ears, squinted eyes, maybe even some exposed toothies —  yep, all the signs are that you’ve got an angry cat on your hands. Survival instincts say you should prepare to defend yourself and flee the scene if you can (not even remotely an exaggeration), and yet, you stop to… admire the fluffy predator and snap a photo? Because they… look cute? Well yes, we might as well collectively admit our defeat and agree that angry cats are adorable, and everybody knows that humans have no power against a cute cat. 

Don’t try to understand why an angry cat face has such a magnetic power over you, just accept it as a scientific fact and try to have a camera at the ready every time you do something that could potentially annoy your floof. No promises it won’t irk your annoyed cat even more, but by now they are probably too used to your shenanigans.    

If you want more pics of cute angry cats, we’ve got plenty of those. Prepare yourself for a cuteness overload, and scroll down for a collection of photos of cute cats irritated by something or other their human did… again. Share this article with your friends, and show us the face of your own cute angry cat in the comments.

#1 Angry Cat

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: imgur.com

#2 Angry Kitty

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: Tenzn

#3 Can’t Understand What’s Stopping Him

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: Jjiyeon18

#4 Bring Me Stuff, Now

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: lucienbaba

#5 Toby (~15 Years Old) Is The Epitome Of The Angry Emoji

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: ilikeanimalmemes

#6 Spooky Boy

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: MaternalNinjaKraken

#7 I’m Completely Angry That I Shampooed Today

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: @bomubomu_bom

#8 Oh!!! No Jingle… Bells Bells Bells

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: bobby.the.britishcat

#9 A Friend Found This Floofy Little Screamer In His Woodpile. He Found Her A Forever Home

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: snerdie

#10 Very Angry Kitten

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: WonderfulJuggernaut9

#11 I Am Angry

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: ThatWillBuffOut

#12 This Angry Cat Is Named Giggles. He Was Just Adopted From A Local Shelter

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: GodThePopeThenMe

#13 Ready For The Tiniest Take Off Ever

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: two-pelicans

#14 I Woke Up To This Staring Me In The Face. He Seems Angry I Overslept

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: QuazieSea

#15 Kitty ‘Grrrrito’ For Some Eye Drops. He Has The Cutest Angry Face. He’s A Socialization Foster

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: Purple82Hue

#16 I Am Smol But Angry

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: LucienLachans

#17 Look At Her Lil Angry Belp

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: SpiritualWestern7773

#18 Lord Farquaad Angry For Being Taken To The Vet

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: justadodgyalias

#19 An Angry Devil

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: _Yasu20

#20 Meet Tom… Tom Is Angry

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: u/Tufifth

#21 Okay Kiss

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: sw33tbeans

#22 This Is Me When I Am Really Hungry

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: oliver.g16

#23 She’s Ready For Takeoff

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: whatasadworld

#24 My Boyfriend’s Grandma Has A Very Angry Looking Cat

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: Rubervipera

#25 Maca Clearly Hates Pictures

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: gatitos_de_cuarentena

#26 Cocoa Angry. Cocoa Want Attention. Cocoa Sit On Mom’s Planner

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: MyRedVelvetBrain

#27 Why So Angry?

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Angry Omar

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: omar_short_tail

#29 My Bowl Is Empty

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: butterygrump

#30 One Landed Safely, One Still In The Clouds

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: lawsoftheland

#31 The Tiniest Airplane Ears, Also Scream

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: SSB_Kyrill

#32 A Reminder To Work Less And Pet Your Cat More

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: tuscan.thebengal

#33 Don’t Touch Me

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: my_bobby_cat

#34 Angry Dumb Baby Imprisoned For His Dumb Baby Crimes

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: tacopartyinyourmouth

#35 Tiniest Take Off Ever

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: two-pelicans

#36 Ready For Take Off… Blep In Tow

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: brumstool

#37 Forever Angry That He’s Not Allowed On The Counter

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: brbdead

#38 Cinnamon Cleared For Take Off From The Vet

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: thecrazycatman

#39 Thought You Might Like To See Nalas Angry Takeoff From My Lap

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: Goldsaphir

#40 An Evening Flight

40 Times People Just Had To Snap A Pic Of Their Angry, But Cute Cats

Image source: defucchi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Weird Stuff That Actually Happened on the Set of Lucifer
3 min read
Oct, 30, 2021
30 Tweets That Might Hit Too Close To Home About The Lies Our Parents Told Us Just So We’d Behave Or Do As They Said
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Baby’s Reaction To Police Officers Who Rescued Him From Kidnappers Says It All
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
K9 Puppy Melts Hearts By Dozing Off During Swearing-In Ceremony
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Dog Left To Die For Being Different Finally Finds Couple Who Loves Him For Who He Is
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
People Are Tearing Up Over This Cartoon Of Steve Irwin Welcoming Animals Killed In The Australian Bushfires
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.