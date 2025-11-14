These 53 Pictures I Created To Bring You To Another World (New Pics)

I’m Justin Peters, a digital artist from Germany, my work is motivated by the desire to open other people’s minds to help them discover their own internal landscape of possibilities or impossibilities. I hope that the viewer perceives a new and different world, one which they can dive into to prove that everything is possible when you open your mind.
#1 Human Jellyfish
#2 Magic Tree
#3 Untitled
#4 Carousellyfish
#5 Dream Forest
#6 Escape From The City And Follow The Snow
#7 Hairfall
#8 Writing Is An Adventure
#9 Waterfall Dress
#10 Untitled
#11 Moonchild
#12 Butterfly Penguin
#13 Find Your Way
#14 Swimming With The Clouds
#15 Dream Diving
#16 Paris Dreaming
#17 Mountain Home
#18 Candle Tower
#19 Sa(Hat)ra
#20 My Coffee My Adventure
#21 Untitled
#22 Plastic Shark
#23 Shine Bright Like A Diamond
#24 Untitled
#25 Untitled
#26 Untitled
#27 Time Flies
#28 Untitled
#29 Whale In Fog
#30 Timing Is Everything
#31 Palm-Treelephant
#32 Hello Cold Days
#33 Jellyfishes
#34 Hidden Places
#35 Untitled
#36 Who Wants To Live In This House?
#37 Butterphant
#38 Mountain Umbrella
#39 Rainbow Giraffe
#40 Untitled
#41 Go Where Your Dreams Take You
#42 Untitled
#43 Untitled
#44 Quitting Is Not An Option When You’re Half Way Done
#45 Who Would Enjoy This View Above Paris?
#46 Untitled
#47 Tree Of Dreams
#48 Untitled
#49 Moving Forward To An Unknown Adventure
#50 Butterwhale
#51 Untitled
#52 The Journey Is The Destination
#53 Elephant Opera House
