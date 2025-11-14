These 53 Pictures I Created To Bring You To Another World (New Pics)

I’m Justin Peters, a digital artist from Germany, my work is motivated by the desire to open other people’s minds to help them discover their own internal landscape of possibilities or impossibilities. I hope that the viewer perceives a new and different world, one which they can dive into to prove that everything is possible when you open your mind.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 Human Jellyfish

#2 Magic Tree

#3 Untitled

#4 Carousellyfish

#5 Dream Forest

#6 Escape From The City And Follow The Snow

#7 Hairfall

#8 Writing Is An Adventure

#9 Waterfall Dress

#10 Untitled

#11 Moonchild

#12 Butterfly Penguin

#13 Find Your Way

#14 Swimming With The Clouds

#15 Dream Diving

#16 Paris Dreaming

#17 Mountain Home

#18 Candle Tower

#19 Sa(Hat)ra

#20 My Coffee My Adventure

#21 Untitled

#22 Plastic Shark

#23 Shine Bright Like A Diamond

#24 Untitled

#25 Untitled

#26 Untitled

#27 Time Flies

#28 Untitled

#29 Whale In Fog

#30 Timing Is Everything

#31 Palm-Treelephant

#32 Hello Cold Days

#33 Jellyfishes

#34 Hidden Places

#35 Untitled

#36 Who Wants To Live In This House?

#37 Butterphant

#38 Mountain Umbrella

#39 Rainbow Giraffe

#40 Untitled

#41 Go Where Your Dreams Take You

#42 Untitled

#43 Untitled

#44 Quitting Is Not An Option When You’re Half Way Done

#45 Who Would Enjoy This View Above Paris?

#46 Untitled

#47 Tree Of Dreams

#48 Untitled

#49 Moving Forward To An Unknown Adventure

#50 Butterwhale

#51 Untitled

#52 The Journey Is The Destination

#53 Elephant Opera House

