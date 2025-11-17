30 Times People Should Really Not Have Done Any Home Renovation Work Themselves

They say, practice makes perfect, and professionals know it to be true after spending years trying to master their craft. That’s why there’s usually a clear distinction between an end result provided by a professional—or at least with the help from one—and an amateur, be it making desserts or building houses.

When it comes to the latter, it’s worth remembering that architecture-related decisions require knowledge in different areas, from engineering to design, and beyond. That’s why hiring a professional is usually the sensible thing to do, as they typically have years of experience, not to mention the value of education they go through.

Be that as it may, not all people opt for professional help when building something, which often results in disasters, such as the ones shared on ‘You Should Have Hired an Architect’ Facebook group. It is home to the best worst architectural ‘gems’, some of which you can find on the list below. Browse the pictures and see for yourself that they really could have benefited from some help from a professional.

#1 We Made A Trip To Bad Schandau, Germany. The Roof Is Just Awesome!

Image source: Vanessa Groot

#2 I Don’t Understand How This Happens. I Think The Fireplace Is Trying To Run Away

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#3 You Should Have Hired An Architect

Image source: Joe Lyon Jr

#4 Someone Really Loves Mantles

Image source: Garet Donohoo

#5 Architects Looking At Bad Architecture…

Image source: Nikki Galea

#6 Maybe It’s Just Supposed To Be “Art”?

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#7 Failing At Tetris

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#8 No Notes

Image source: Daniel L. Weyant

#9 No Words

Image source: Ken Alder

#10 Whe You’re A Structural Engineer, But Your Side Hustle Is Being A Magician…

Image source: Jeff Evangelist

#11 Sure, Why Not

Image source: JustSadd

#12 You Should Have Hired An Architect

Image source: Heather Brown

#13 Fine Until There’s An Overpass, I Guess

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#14 I’ll Take Awkward Tub Placements For 300 Please, Alex

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#15 My Interior Designer Came Up With The Most Awesome Idea…

Image source: Ron Diebold

#16 I Mean, What Could Go Wrong?

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#17 You Should Have Hired An Architect

Image source: Ari Dmstn

#18 Safety First! No-One Falls Off Our Balconies! Although We Have Lost A Few Tenants Who Were Trying To Get From Their Windows To The Balconies. Building Codes And Architectural Plans Are For Sissies!!!

Image source: Doug Stone

#19 When The House Lights Go Down, Good Luck

Image source: Arlo Dykstra

#20 Studio For Rent. Haifa, Israel

Image source: Tamara Gurevich

#21 Privacy Guaranteed!

Image source: Adela Adela

#22 I Don’t Even Know What To Say

Image source: Ania Makarewicz

#23 Ouch. My Eyes

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#24 Help Me Out, Experts: Is It Doric Or Corinthian Columns For Dropped Basement Ceilings? I Always Get This Mixed Up!

Image source: Gabrielle Sellei

#25 Client: I’d Like A Quarter Circle Window Over Each Garage Door. Architect: Say No More…

Image source: Jeff Evangelist

#26 Found On Linkedin With A Caption That Roughly Translate To “Open Staircase Custom Made For A Client. Classy And Stark In Its Simple Design.” I Mean…

Image source: Laura Gavinelli

#27 This Hurts My Sense Of Balance

Image source: Marilyn Dash

#28 Send Help

Image source: Katrina Whatley

#29 You Should Have Hired Anyone That Understands Gravity

Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie

#30 You Should Have Hired An Architect

Image source: Stuart France

