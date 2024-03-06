Let’s talk about TV shows that are like that one guest at the party who doesn’t know when to leave. You know the type, they linger long after the music stops, and you’ve started cleaning up. Well, in TV land, these shows have not only overstayed their welcome, they’ve practically moved in. Here’s a salute to the 8 longest-running TV shows that just wouldn’t quit.
The Simpsons
Our favorite yellow-skinned family from Springfield has been around for thirty years. The Simpsons, first ground-breaking and then record-breaking, has become a staple of American TV. Its cultural impact? Huge. Its ability to predict the future? Kinda spooky.
Its run was first ground-breaking in its eviscerating and dark yet emotionally grounded look at the greed and cynicism at the heart of American society, and then record-breaking in the show’s unprecedented commercial success and staggering longevity. And let’s not forget
The Simpsons has helped define the comic sensibility of multiple generations of irreverent, pop-culture savvy smart-asses. So, here’s to hoping they predict me winning the lottery next.
Law & Order Special Victims Unit
Law & Order SVU has been dishing out justice for so long that its characters have probably seen every crime in the book. Twice. Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson has become an icon, a queen mother of crime drama if you will. One fan couldn’t contain their excitement for season 25:
Yaass, Queen Mother, Capt. Olivia Benson is back! Let’s go record-breaking Season 25. The secret sauce to its staying power? Probably a mix of ripped-from-the-headlines stories and that one-liner chime we all mimic when something dramatic happens in real life.
Gunsmoke
Now let’s saddle up and talk about Gunsmoke, a show that lasted 20 seasons and set the standard for Westerns on TV. It seems like Matt Dillon was out of town a lot because stories often revolved around other members of the cast while Dodge City served as a mere backdrop. And let’s not forget about crusty old Doc Adams who stuck around for the entire rodeo. With black hat vs white hat themes and a flirtation longer than most marriages today, it’s no wonder this show stayed in the saddle for so long.
Lassie
If Lassie could talk, she’d probably say, I’ve had more comebacks than Cher. This show proved that not only can a dog’s life on TV be longer than in dog years but also that people will tune in for 17 seasons to watch a collie save the day. After all, who needs superheroes when you have a dog with an impeccable sense of timing and morality?
Doctor Who
Doctor Who‘s been time-traveling through decades like it’s nothing. With Time Lords claiming they could
live forever, barring accidents, it seems fitting that the show itself has such an enduring legacy. There’s been some contradictory info about how old our dear Doctor really is—kinda like trying to figure out your ex’s real age—but let’s just say he/she/they have been around the block more times than we can count.
General Hospital
Talk about a family affair; General Hospital has been creating stories together for almost 60 years! Finola Hughes (Anna) put it simply:
What an incredible milestone for GH. They’ve aired their 15,000th episode—yes, you read that right—and have taken viewers on enough emotional rollercoasters to last several lifetimes.
Days of Our Lives
Sand through the hourglass, and apparently through a time warp because Days of Our Lives characters seem to defy mortality itself. Celebrating its 14,000th episode is no small feat; it takes countless plot twists and a healthy dose of drama that other soaps wouldn’t dare touch. If there were an award for soap opera gymnastics, ‘Days’ would take gold every time.
Saturday Night Live
Last but not least is our weekend staple: Saturday Night Live. It’s had its ups and downs but continues to stay relevant by bringing in hosts like Bad Bunny and Kate McKinnon. Sometimes SNL feels like that friend who tries too hard at parties but still manages to get some genuine laughs—and let’s face it, we all need that friend sometimes.
