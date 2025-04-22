This 1923 Season 2 Episode Has Had the Most Shocking Deaths

As 1923 season 2 approaches its finale, the season has had its fair share of deaths. The Taylor Sheridan-created prequel Western drama series focuses on Jacob and Cara Dutton as the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family. So far, the second and final season has been a success, closing in on every subplot as the Duttons prepare for war to protect their Yellowstone Ranch.
However, 1923 season 2, episode 6 (“The Mountain Teeth of Monsters”) saw the death of seven characters. While a few had it coming, most were shocking and totally unexpected. While audiences look forward to the two-hour feature-length finale, these episode 6 deaths prove the show’s unpredictability. Here’s a look at all seven character deaths in 1923 season 2, episode 6.
Jack Dutton
Jack Dutton (played by Darren Mann) was a fan favorite, particularly because of his story arc with Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford (Michelle Randolph). Their love story has been filled with several setbacks, losses, and deaths. In episode 6, Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) heads to the train station with Sheriff William McDowell (Robert Patrick) to protect Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) from Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and his men. Although initially instructed to stay with a recovering Zane (Brian Geraghty), Jack leaves the ranch and joins Jacob.
Jack encounters two of Creighton’s men, Clyde (Brian Konowal) and Alec (Colt Brown). In a brutal kill, Clyde shoots Jack dead before the latter can even draw his firearm. The scene goes down in the show’s history as one of its most unexpected and unprovoked deaths. Jack’s death is even more painful thinking how much Liz has had to endure in her short-lived marriage and ranch life. A few episodes back, she had begged Jack to leave with her to start a new life in the city. His sudden death adds to Liz’s growing list of misfortune.
Pete Plenty Clouds
One of the cliffhangers from episode 5 (“Only Gunshots to Guide Us”) was Pete Plenty Clouds’ (Jeremy Gauna) fate after his encounter with Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché) and Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane). Pete had separated from Runs His Horse (Michael Spears) and Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) to find water. Episode 6 confirmed Pete’s death as he’s killed by Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane). Interestingly, neither Kent nor Father Renaud knew Pete had any connection to Teonna. Kent’s relentless bloodlust and disdain for the Native Americans led him to kill Pete. Even Father Renaud acknowledged how senseless Pete’s death was and chastized Kent for it. As Teonna’s love interest, his death adds to Teonna’s misfortunes.
Marshal Kent
Jamie McShane’s Marshal Kent was unarguably one of 1923’s most hated characters. Although he joined Father Renaud in his search for Teonna, his bloodlust, and unnecessary killings had become unbearable. After confronting him about killing Pete Plenty Clouds, it became clear to Father Renaud that Kent was a monster with a badge. Without hesitation, Renaud shot and killed Kent. What was most shocking about Marshal Kent’s death was that viewers would never had guessed it would be by the hands of Father Renaud. Episode 6 might have had too many deaths, but Kent’s death is one long overdue and needed.
Runs His Horse
Since she escaped from the American Indian boarding school, Teonna Rainwater has had to deal with several losses. Although Teonna and Runs His Horse weren’t present when Pete died, it was a painful moment, especially for Teonna, when they discovered Pete and Kent’s corpses. Believing they were safe, the duo set camp for the night, falling deeply asleep. Besides being Teonna’s father, Runs His Horse had ensured he protected her, with plans to take her back home. Runs His Horse’s death was abrupt and shocking as he wasn’t even granted a fighting chance or a dramatic exit. Having found them asleep in their makeshift camp, Sebastian Roché’s Father Renaud’s character, killed Runs His Horse in his sleep.
Father Renaud
With Episode 6 acting as the season’s penultimate episode, these deaths close a few diverging arcs in 1923. After killing Runs His Horse, Father Renaud comes face-to-face with Teonna. Justifiably, both had a score to settle. Teonna had murdered two of his school’s nuns, and Father Renaud’s relentless pursuit for revenge had directly resulted in the death of everyone Teonna held dear. However, Teonna gets the upper hand after Renaud runs out of bullet. With her two-season-long anger and quest for revenge, Teonna viciously stabs Father Renaud to death. It was a deserving end to one of 1923’s secondary villains, more satisfying since knowing it was Teonna who delivered it.
Hillary and Paul
Hilary (Janet Montgomery) and Paul (Augustus Prew) are one of several characters introduced in 1923 season 2. The wealthy British couple quickly became a fan favorite after they not only stood up to protect and vouch for Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) but offered to ride her to Montana. For viewers, their assistant was a sure way for Alex to reunite with Spencer. However, audiences are quickly reminded why Alexandra’s connecting train was canceled in the first place.
Driving in their automobile to Montana, 1923 season 2, episode 6 ends with Alex waking up to a shocking sight. Overwhelmed by the freezing weather, the automobile not only runs out of fuel, but Hillary lies dead in the car. Probably attempting to seek help, Paul also succumbs to the weather, dying from hypothermia. Besides being the last death in the episode, Hillary and Paul’s demise was shocking, particularly because it was avoidable.
