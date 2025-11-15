Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Word? (Closed)

by

Words are possibly the most powerful things on the planet. Which one do you like the most?

#1

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

#2

Its the Chinese word for cat. It is Māo. You actually also pronounce in a very similar way to meow!

#3

Aqueduct or croissant

#4

My favorite word is “snuggle,” because it gives me a warm feeling in my chest

#5

I made up this word. But I can’t stop thinking about it. Versache’ Delimar.

#6

I really like Godda@mmit

#7

Sniffle or cuddle. They’re both so cute!

#8

Smaragdine – emerald green color
Voluptuous – absolutely gorgeous
Juxtapose – to place two objects adjacent to each other
Overmorrow – day after tomorrow

Really any word that most people don’t know the definition of.

#9

I made up a word. Qwerty or qwertyo

