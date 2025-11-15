Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Word? (Closed)

Words are possibly the most powerful things on the planet. Which one do you like the most?
#1
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
#2
Its the Chinese word for cat. It is Māo. You actually also pronounce in a very similar way to meow!
#3
Aqueduct or croissant
#4
My favorite word is “snuggle,” because it gives me a warm feeling in my chest
#5
I made up this word. But I can’t stop thinking about it. Versache’ Delimar.
#6
I really like Godda@mmit
#7
Sniffle or cuddle. They’re both so cute!
#8
Smaragdine – emerald green color
Voluptuous – absolutely gorgeous
Juxtapose – to place two objects adjacent to each other
Overmorrow – day after tomorrow
Really any word that most people don’t know the definition of.
#9
I made up a word. Qwerty or qwertyo
