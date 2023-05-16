Sophie Thatcher is a fast-rising actress whose undeniable talent has landed her some big roles, the most recent of which is The Boogeyman and Showtime’s psychological drama series Yellowjackets where she plays teenage Natalie. Despite her young age, she has already made a name for herself in Hollywood, earning commendation for some of her stellar performances. However, there is more to Sophie Thatcher than meets the eye, we’ll take a closer look at some lesser-known facts about this talented actress, giving you a glimpse into the life of one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars.
A young actress who honed her skills on stage, Thatcher has used her theatre experience to her advantage in delivering on her on-screen roles. Though holding a preference for theatre work, her recent performances prove she is ready to make the big step into the big league. From her early beginnings in the industry to her most recent projects, we’ll delve into Sophie Thatcher’s journey to success and explore her personal life, career trajectory, and intriguing facts about her.
1. She Was Born and Raised in Chicago
Sophie Thatcher was born and raised in the city of Chicago. Growing up in the heart of the Midwest, Thatcher developed a passion for acting at a young age, performing in school plays and local theater productions. She attended Evanston Township High School and by freshmen year had already appeared in over eight Chicago musicals and plays. She was deeply influenced by the vibrant arts scene in Chicago, which exposed her to a diverse range of performances and styles.
2. Sophie Thatcher Has Been Acting Since She Was Four Years old
Sophie Thatcher’s passion for acting started at a very young age. Her earliest influence was her sister who was also a child actor and inspired her to try out acting. She would watch a movie and decide which of the characters she would act out for the rest of the week. She continued to participate in school plays and local productions, gradually building up her experience and skills. Her first play was The Wizard of Oz at the age of six where she played a munchkin.
3. Despite a Thriving Acting Career, Music Is Her First Love
While Sophie Thatcher has made a name for herself in Hollywood with her impressive acting skills, music has always held a special place in her heart. In fact, Sophie Thatcher has revealed in interviews that music was her first love, and she began her career mostly in musical theatre. Thatcher plays the guitar and has been making music since she was 16 from her mother’s basement in Chicago. Although she has continued to act in films and TV shows, Thatcher has never lost her love for music and has continued to write and perform her own songs in her spare time.
4. Sophie Thatcher Missed Her 8th Grade Graduation to Accommodate her Early Acting Career
Sophie Thatcher’s early start in acting required her to make some sacrifices, including missing her 8th-grade graduation. As her acting career began to take off, it became increasingly difficult for her to balance her schoolwork with her filming schedule. To accommodate her busy schedule, Thatcher’s parents made the decision to homeschool her, allowing her to focus on her career without falling behind in her studies. Despite missing out on some traditional school experiences, Thatcher has said that she is grateful for the opportunity to have been homeschooled. It allowed her to pursue her dreams and achieve success in her acting career while still receiving a high-quality education.
5. She Made Her Feature Film Debut in 2018’s Prospect
After years of appearing in theatre productions, minor films, and commercials, Sophie Thatcher made her feature film debut in the critically acclaimed sci-fi film Prospect in 2018. Directed by Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell, the film tells the story of a father and daughter who travel to a distant planet to mine for valuable gems. Thatcher played the lead role of Cee, a young girl who accompanies her father on a dangerous mission. Her nuanced portrayal of Cee, a strong-willed and resourceful character, helped to elevate the film, earning her praise for her acting skills and on-screen presence.
6. Sophie Thatcher Isn’t Interested in Starring in Blockbuster Films
Despite her rising fame and success in the entertainment industry, Sophie Thatcher has made it clear that she isn’t interested in starring in blockbuster films. She believes most of the big projects are about the money, something she isn’t too interested in, as she’d rather focus on the art. In interviews, Thatcher has expressed a deep appreciation for independent cinema, citing films like Lady Bird and Moonlight as inspirations for her own work. She has said that she is attracted to stories that are honest, heartfelt, and reflective of the human experience and that she is more interested in pursuing meaningful roles than chasing after big-budget productions.
7. As seen in Yellowjackets and The Boogeyman, She Prefers Telling Dark Stories
Thatcher has developed a reputation for being drawn to darker, more complex stories, as evidenced by her recent roles in the TV series Yellowjackets and the horror film The Boogeyman. She has said in the past that she hopes people find solace within the characters she plays and feel less alone having found comfort in the past from depressing stories. In Yellowjackets, Thatcher plays a teenage soccer player who is stranded in the wilderness with her teammates after their plane crashes. Similarly, in The Boogeyman, Thatcher plays a young woman who is haunted by a mysterious figure from her past. The film is a chilling horror thriller that will push Thatcher’s acting abilities to new heights. Sophie Thatcher’s role in Yellowjackets and The Boogeyman points to the fact that the actress is one to keep an eye on in coming years.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!