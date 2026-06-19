The Last of Us Season 3 Cast: Every New Actor Joining the HBO Series

HBO’s The Last of Us returns for a third season with a major shift in perspective, and that change has opened the door for several important new cast additions. After season two pushed Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) revenge story to its breaking point, season three will reportedly pivot toward Abby’s (Kaitlyn Dever) side of the narrative, mirroring the structural choices of The Last of Us Part II video game. The storytelling move would demand fresh faces since Abby’s world includes an entirely different set of allies, enemies, and emotional anchors.
The Last of Us season 3 will not simply continue where season two ended. It’s expected to widen the world, deepen the Washington Liberation Front conflict, and finally introduce characters that players of the game have waited years to see in live-action form. Some of the new additions come directly from the game, while others seem to expand storylines that the original narrative only hinted at. Here’s every major new actor joining The Last of Us season 3, and why each casting choice matters.
Patrick Wilson as Jerry Anderson
Patrick Wilson joins The Last of Us season 3 as Jerry Anderson, Abby’s father, a character whose choices shaped the entire story from the beginning. Video game fans know Jerry as the Firefly surgeon Joel (Pedro Pascal), killed in the season one finale, but the series now has room to explore who he was before that moment. Since season three will center on Abby’s perspective, Jerry’s role will likely carry enormous emotional weight.
Wilson brings decades of experience to emotionally layered roles, and that makes him a strong fit for Jerry. Wilson has built a career on grounded performances in emotionally intense stories, and that skill should help flesh out Jerry’s place in the narrative. Although Wilson fleshes out the character in The Last of Us season 3, Darren Dolynski briefly portrayed the character in season 1.
Jason Ritter as Hanley
Although Jason Ritter officially joins the cast as Hanley in The Last of Us season 3, he’s not a stranger to the show. He made a cameo appearance as a Clicker in season 1. Ritter’s Hanley character in season 3 is a Washington Liberation Front soldier. While the games do not feature a major character by that name, HBO has expanded supporting roles before, and Hanley looks positioned to add new texture to Abby’s world. The WLF war against the Seraphites drives much of season three’s expected conflict, so new soldiers matter.
Ritter has built a reputation for sharp, emotionally intelligent performances across television. His addition suggests the writers want to deepen the internal dynamics of the WLF rather than treat it as background noise. Season three needs that expansion because Abby’s story depends on her loyalty to that faction. Hanley could become one of the season’s surprise standouts if the writers give him enough material.
Michelle Mao as Yara
Michelle Mao will play Yara, one of the most important new characters in Abby’s journey. In the game, Yara serves as both protector and emotional anchor for her younger brother Lev. Her presence changes Abby’s outlook and pushes her toward choices that redefine her character. Yara’s introduction marks a turning point in the story because Abby begins to move beyond vengeance. Michelle Mao now carries the responsibility of translating that transformation to television. The actress is famous for playing Rosamund Li in the just-concluded Bridgerton season 4.
Kyriana Kratter as Lev
Kyriana Kratter joins The Last of Us season 3 as Lev, one of the most beloved characters from the second game. Lev’s story cuts through the violence of the larger plot and brings a deeply personal struggle into focus. He challenges Abby’s worldview and becomes one of the central emotional pillars of her arc.
Casting Lev correctly matters because the character carries enormous thematic weight. The story explores identity, belonging, and faith through Lev’s perspective, and Kratter now steps into that challenge. Her performance will shape how audiences connect with one of the franchise’s most important relationships. If HBO handles Lev’s story with care, season three could become the show’s strongest yet.
Li Jun Li as Miriam
Li Jun Li joins The Last of Us season 3 in a guest role as Miriam. Her character is introduced as the mother of Yara and Lev. This character never received a full identity in the game, so HBO has created an opportunity to build that family history in greater detail. Miriam sits at the center of the emotional fracture that forces Yara and Lev to flee the Seraphites. While Li Jun Li has slowly built an impressive career over the years, she’s more recently known for playing Grace Chow in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.
Clea DuVall as a Seraphites Member
Actress Clea DuVall also joins the franchise in season three as a member of the Seraphites. DuVall thrives in morally complicated roles, which makes her a strong fit for this world. Television audiences might remember her from her portrayal of Malvina “Tommy” Thompson in Showtime’s anthology drama series The First Lady.
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Manny
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. will take over Manny’s role after Danny Ramirez exited due to scheduling conflicts. Manny remains one of Abby’s closest friends, and his loyalty helps define her place within the WLF. The relationship matters because season three will spend far more time inside Abby’s inner circle. While recasting always brings challenges, Lendeborg steps into a role with strong emotional material. Manny balances humor, loyalty, and violence in ways that keep Abby grounded. Jorge Lendeborg Jr. is best known for playing Guillermo “Memo” Gutierrez in Bumblebee and portraying Jason Ionello in Marvel’s Spider-Man films.
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