Theaters Troll ‘Supergirl’ Fans With Their Most “Disturbing” Movie Souvenir Yet: “Who Approved This?”

A promotional Supergirl cup has gone hilariously viral after fans said the collectible looked less like superhero merchandise and more like a replica of a male’s private body parts.
The 3D drink cup was released by theater chain Cinépolis in Mexico as part of a promotional rollout for the upcoming movie.
The intended design was supposed to match the outfit Milly Alcock wears as the character, showing the Girl of Steel in a blue suit and tan trench coat. However, in an unfortunate design choice, the coat was made from skin-colored plastic that folded around the cup.
“Who approved this?” one viewer asked. “Yeah, give me the cup with extra f*reskin, please.”
The Cinépolis Supergirl cup was meant to be a limited promotional collectible
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures
The cup was sold by Cinépolis in Mexico for 355 pesos, or about $20, with a drink included.
Club Cinépolis members were given early access on June 24, 2026, before the collectible became more widely available on June 25 in selected theaters. It was part of a broader Supergirl merchandising rollout that also included a Krypto-themed popcorn bucket.
Image credits: Cineplex
However, over the last two weeks, a leak showing the cup’s design went massively viral, with the joke spreading across TikTok, Reddit, Instagram, and X, as viewers questioned how the design made it through approval.
At first, some users questioned whether the cup was AI-generated or fake, but later coverage identified it as a real product.
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures
The intended design was supposed to resemble Supergirl’s blue suit and tan jacket. Instead, the sculpted tan section became the only thing people wanted to discuss.
The reaction was immediate and brutal. Users were quick to note how the cup, from a certain angle, looked disturbingly similar to a variety of intimate toys.
Image credits: Arc Cinema Beeston
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“I’m starting to think the designers are doing it on purpose,” a user joked in a video which reached 6.4 million views on TikTok. “Hello? Yes, I would like the circumcised Supergirl cup please.”
Questions such as “why does it have a f*reskin?” and “why is it veiny?” littered all posts discussing the cup.
The cup being mocked has made Supergirl’s “disappointing” box office performance look even worse
Image credits: screentime
The cup becoming a meme comes at an awkward moment for Supergirl itself, which has struggled to build the kind of critical or commercial momentum DC Studios needed from one of its early franchise entries.
The movie opened to a weak first-day global total of $13 million, including $7.8 million domestically and $5.2 million overseas, against a reported $170 million production budget.
The film’s performance has put extra pressure on James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC universe moving forward, as some fans have started questioning their creative vision.
The critical response has not offered much protection. Supergirl has hovered around 57% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Metacritic placing it around 50 out of 100, signaling a deeply mixed response rather than the clean win DC needed.
The complaints have come from several directions at once. General critics have called the movie flat, overblown, uneven, and unmemorable, with some arguing that its action lacks impact and its script does not give Milly Alcock enough to carry beyond her own performance.
Image credits: Supergirl
Even some of the more generous reviews have framed Alcock as the strongest part of a film that does not fully work around her.
DC fans have also been divided, with many pointing to the same problems: pacing, tone, visual effects, and a story that failed to generate the excitement expected from a major franchise launch.
The disbelief surrounding the cup eventually reached the movie’s cast
Image credits: Getty/David Jon
David Corenswet, who stars in the 2025 Superman reboot and also appears in the new Supergirl movie, was shown the viral cup during an Entertainment Tonight interview alongside Nicholas Hoult.
Neither actor seemed eager to defend the design.
Image credits: ET
“I don’t like that one bit,” Corenswet said. “I don’t understand, and I don’t think I want it explained.”
Hoult then began to say, “It reminds me of…” before Corenswet stopped him.
“No, no no no no,” he said.
Image credits: ET
The exchange only pushed the joke further, placing the Supergirl cup in the same category as other movie collectibles whose awkward shapes turned them into viral punchlines.
Image credits: NEUTRINIX
For instance, The Dune: Part Two sandworm popcorn bucket became infamous after viewers said its opening looked obscene, with some versions later listed on eBay for more than $800.
More recently, The Odyssey’s Trojan horse bucket drew similar criticism over the placement of its popcorn pouch.
“Who gave the green light to that thing!?”
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