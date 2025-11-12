Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

by

If you ever needed proof that Elijah Wood doesn’t take himself too seriously then check out some of the hilarious pictures he’s taken with fans.

Despite being super famous, everybody’s favorite Hobbit always seems to have time for his followers, and as you can see below, there appears to be no pose he won’t strike in order to keep his army of loyal fans happy. Piggyback ride? Elijah is game. Posing with shirtless dudes in hardhats? You got it. Burying his face in somebody’s bosom? He’s down for that too. Scroll down for more examples of Elijah being awesome, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!

#1

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: cowdimples

#2

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: Jbc0146

#3

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: atlastthebat

#4

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: Aaron Drake

#5

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: ninjaslug

#6

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

#7

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: NotAnAverageTaunTaun

#8

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: Chris Bored

#9

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: Saira Rose‏

#10

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: Rick Castillo/MediaPunch

#11

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: PG

#12

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: laurencrighton

#13

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: always

#14

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: pawlesome

#15

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: Znophobia

#16

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: Lisa Herrera

#17

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: DaFunOne

#18

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: DaFunOne

#19

Nobody Takes Better Fan Pics Than Elijah Wood (19 Pics)

Image source: DaFunOne

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Draco Malfoy
Casting a Draco Malfoy Origins Movie
3 min read
May, 14, 2019
The 10 Best Tyler Perry TV Series
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2021
Top Five Moments In Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer
3 min read
Feb, 21, 2024
10 Things You Didn’t Know about 1000-Lb Sisters
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2021
Are You The One? Season 8 Cast: Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2023
I Explained The Emotions That Abandoned Places Still Preserve Through The Use Of Colors
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.