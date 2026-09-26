‘The Night Agent’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

The Night Agent became one of Netflix’s biggest action-thriller successes by surrounding its conspiracy-driven story with a cast drawn from very different corners of television and film. Some performers entered the series after decades of network dramas, prestige movies, international productions, and established franchise work, while others landed their first truly global breakthrough through the show itself. That creates a sizable wealth gap even among characters who may receive comparable amounts of screen time, since the largest fortunes were generally accumulated across many years of work before the Night Action program entered the picture.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is on ten significant performers from across the first two seasons, including the central leads, important government figures, major allies, and prominent later additions. Public estimates are especially inconsistent for several younger cast members, so broader ranges are used where necessary instead of presenting uncertain figures as exact facts. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the The Night Agent cast members who appear to have accumulated the most wealth.
10. Fola Evans-Akingbola
Fola Evans-Akingbola played Chelsea Arrington, the highly capable Secret Service agent whose protection assignment became increasingly important as the first season’s conspiracy expanded. Before The Night Agent, Evans-Akingbola had already built television experience through Game of Thrones, Death in Paradise, and a substantial role as Maddie Bishop on Siren. Those projects established her in fantasy, procedural, and genre television before the Netflix thriller introduced her to a much broader global audience.
Public estimates of Evans-Akingbola’s finances remain limited, with most placing her somewhere around the lower-million-dollar level. Television acting has supplied the clearest foundation, supplemented by film appearances and other screen work rather than years of blockbuster salaries or major producing income. Chelsea became one of her highest-profile roles and demonstrated her ability to handle action and dramatic material inside a large ensemble. That visibility should strengthen her earning potential even though her accumulated fortune remains smaller than those of cast members with considerably longer careers.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Fola Evans-Akingbola
|$500,000 – $1.5 million
|
|Evans-Akingbola’s wealth comes primarily from television, with The Night Agent providing one of her largest international platforms.
9. Sarah Desjardins
Sarah Desjardins played Maddie Redfield, the vice president’s daughter whose kidnapping pulled the Secret Service storyline directly into the conspiracy surrounding Peter Sutherland. Desjardins had already accumulated a strong television résumé before the Netflix series through Impulse, Riverdale, Van Helsing, and Yellowjackets. Her ability to move between teen dramas, science fiction, horror, and thrillers gave her steady screen employment well before Maddie became one of the first season’s most important supporting characters.
Her estimated fortune generally falls around the $1 million range, although reliable information about her personal finances is sparse. Years of television salaries and recurring roles provide the strongest basis for that estimate, with streaming work adding increasingly valuable exposure. Desjardins has worked consistently since adolescence, giving her more earning history than many performers at a similar career stage. The Night Agent added another globally watched project to that foundation, but most of her wealth still reflects the cumulative effect of numerous television jobs rather than one exceptionally large contract.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sarah Desjardins
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|Desjardins has accumulated steady television income from adolescence onward, including recurring roles across several successful series.
8. Luciane Buchanan
Luciane Buchanan became one of the defining faces of The Night Agent as Rose Larkin, the cybersecurity entrepreneur whose call to the White House basement transformed both her life and Peter’s. The New Zealand actress had worked professionally for years before the series, appearing in Filthy Rich, The New Legends of Monkey, and other productions in her home market. Rose represented a dramatic expansion in scale, placing Buchanan at the center of a Netflix series watched by audiences around the world.
Buchanan’s publicly estimated wealth remains around the lower-million-dollar level, which fits a career whose biggest international opportunities have arrived relatively recently. Acting provides the primary income source, with lead television salaries and growing recognition increasing her financial leverage. Returning as Rose extended the earning life of the role beyond one breakthrough season and prevented her success from becoming a single-project phenomenon. Future lead roles and franchise work could move Buchanan considerably higher, but her current fortune still reflects a career that is only beginning to enter its most commercially valuable period.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Luciane Buchanan
|$1 million – $2.5 million
|
|Rose became Buchanan’s global breakthrough and substantially increased her visibility and future salary potential.
7. Gabriel Basso
Gabriel Basso leads The Night Agent as Peter Sutherland, the FBI agent whose seemingly quiet White House assignment launches him into increasingly dangerous intelligence operations. Basso had already worked through childhood and young adulthood before becoming an action lead. He spent four seasons as Adam Jamison on The Big C and appeared in films including Super 8, The Kings of Summer, and Hillbilly Elegy. Those projects gave him a substantial résumé even before Peter became his most commercially important character.
Basso’s estimated net worth generally falls within the low-single-digit millions, although his Netflix success has probably increased his earning power faster than older public estimates reflect. Multiple seasons as the undisputed lead of a global hit provide a much stronger salary position than the supporting film and television jobs that shaped his earlier career. Acting remains his primary income source, while his increasing prominence creates opportunities for larger studio projects. The Night Agent has become the financial centerpiece of his career and could push his fortune considerably higher if the franchise maintains its longevity.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Gabriel Basso
|$2 million – $4 million
|
|Basso’s role as Peter transformed him from an established working actor into the lead of a major international streaming franchise.
6. Amanda Warren
Amanda Warren joined the series as Catherine Weaver, the experienced Night Action operative responsible for overseeing Peter after his transition into a much more dangerous intelligence role. Warren had already spent years building a respected television career before entering the series. She appeared in The Leftovers, Dickinson, NCIS: New Orleans, and other productions before taking the lead as Regina Haywood on East New York. Film roles and stage work have added further depth to a résumé largely built through serious dramatic television.
Public estimates generally place Warren’s fortune somewhere in the low-single-digit millions. Her wealth has accumulated through years of recurring television roles, series-regular contracts, movies, theater, and later leading work rather than one enormous franchise paycheck. Catherine adds another prominent streaming role and gives Warren a position close to the center of the Night Action storyline. Her career longevity places her above several younger co-stars whose current fame may be greater, since financial rankings reward accumulated years of professional income as much as recent visibility.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Amanda Warren
|$2 million – $4 million
|
|Warren’s fortune reflects years of steady dramatic work, including both ensemble parts and substantial television leads.
5. D.B. Woodside
D.B. Woodside played veteran Secret Service agent Erik Monks, whose experience initially made him an uneasy partner for Chelsea before the two developed a far stronger professional bond. Woodside entered the series with decades of recognizable television work. He played Principal Robin Wood on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Wayne Palmer on 24, Jeff Malone on Suits, and Amenadiel throughout Lucifer. Those extended roles gave him one of the most substantial television résumés among the first-season ensemble.
Woodside’s estimated net worth is commonly placed around $4 million, supported primarily by long-term television salaries and residual income. His years on Lucifer are especially significant because the series ran for six seasons and transitioned from network television to Netflix, keeping him attached to the character for a lengthy period. Film, stage, directing, and guest work have supplemented those earnings. Monks lasted only one season of The Night Agent, so the show represents a comparatively small portion of a fortune built through several durable television characters over more than two decades.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|D.B. Woodside
|$3 million – $5 million
|
|Woodside has accumulated wealth through several long-running television roles rather than depending on his shorter appearance as Erik Monks.
4. Louis Herthum
Louis Herthum joined the second season as Jacob Monroe, the powerful intelligence broker whose influence places him at the center of the season’s larger conspiracy. Herthum had already been acting professionally for decades, beginning with years on Murder, She Wrote before developing into a prolific character actor. His later credits include True Blood, Longmire, Westworld, and What/If, along with numerous films and episodic television appearances.
Estimates surrounding Herthum’s net worth vary considerably, generally placing him within the mid-single-digit-million range. Decades of television employment provide the financial foundation, while producing and other behind-the-camera work have added further income. His lengthy career also means residual payments from a large catalog of television appearances can continue contributing long after individual jobs end. Jacob gave Herthum one of his most visible streaming roles and allowed him to play a central antagonist after years of character work, though his accumulated wealth was already built across several generations of television before joining The Night Agent.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Louis Herthum
|$3 million – $6 million
|
|Herthum’s wealth reflects an exceptionally long character-acting career supplemented by producing and recurring prestige television work.
3. Hong Chau
Hong Chau played White House Chief of Staff Diane Farr, initially appearing to be one of Peter’s most dependable allies before the conspiracy exposed far more complicated loyalties. Chau entered The Night Agent during a remarkable period of critical success. Her earlier work included Downsizing, Homecoming, and Watchmen, while The Whale earned her an Academy Award nomination. She subsequently appeared in major films including The Menu, Asteroid City, and Kinds of Kindness.
Chau’s estimated fortune generally falls somewhere in the mid-single-digit millions, although her finances are less publicly documented than those of many longtime television stars. Her wealth comes from film salaries, prestige television, streaming work, voice acting, and an increasingly strong run of major director-driven projects. Diane was central to the first season without becoming Chau’s defining career role, which separates her financial story from actors whose fortunes depend heavily on the Netflix series. Her continued demand in both prestige cinema and commercial television gives her one of the cast’s strongest long-term earning profiles.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Hong Chau
|$4 million – $7 million
|
|Chau’s Oscar-nominated film career and steady television work give her a stronger financial base than her single-season role alone would suggest.
2. Navid Negahban
Navid Negahban played Abbas Mansuri, the Iranian ambassador whose family becomes entangled in the second season’s dangerous intelligence operation. Negahban had already spent decades building one of the cast’s most extensive international résumés. His television work includes 24, Homeland, Legion, and numerous guest appearances, while film audiences know him as the Sultan in Aladdin. He has also performed extensively in voice roles, video games, international productions, and major studio films.
Public estimates often place Negahban’s fortune within the mid-to-upper single-digit millions, although his private finances are not well documented. More than two decades of steady Hollywood employment, studio-film salaries, television roles, voice work, and international projects form the strongest basis for that range. Abbas represents only one chapter in that much larger career. Negahban’s ability to work across American television, blockbuster cinema, games, and international productions has given him a diversified financial history that places him near the top of the The Night Agent ensemble.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Navid Negahban
|$5 million – $8 million
|
|Negahban has built his fortune across decades of American and international film, television, and voice-performance work.
1. Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow takes the top position after joining the second season as Alice, the experienced Night Agent assigned to train and work alongside Peter. Snow had already accumulated more than two decades of mainstream film and television earnings before entering the series. Her career began with Guiding Light and American Dreams before major film roles in John Tucker Must Die, Hairspray, and the Pitch Perfect trilogy. The latter became an especially valuable franchise and kept Snow attached to three commercially successful studio movies.
Snow’s estimated fortune is widely placed around $9 million, giving her the strongest public financial position among the ten performers ranked here. Film salaries, television work, producing, directing, voice acting, residual income, and real estate have all contributed across a career that began when she was still a teenager. The Night Agent represents a comparatively small part of that accumulated wealth, particularly because Alice’s role is limited relative to Peter and Rose. The combination of longevity and a successful movie franchise ultimately gives Snow the advantage over the series’ newer and younger stars.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Brittany Snow
|$8 million – $10 million
|
|Snow’s decades of screen work and three-film Pitch Perfect run give her the largest estimated fortune among the performers ranked here.
Follow Us