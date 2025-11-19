50 Times People Acted Like Shameless Jerks Because They Thought They Would Get Away With It

“My house, my rules,” we often say when someone questions our private life. However, certain people extend this approach to the public domain as well, acting like they’re above the rest of us.

But those who do not want to put up with egotistical behaviors often shame these actions for everyone to see. The internet has become a platform for holding others accountable in an attempt to debate and negotiate what is and isn’t acceptable.

So, we decided to join the discussion and collected a list of random selfish acts that we believe society doesn’t really benefit from. Let us know what you think about them by upvoting the ones you also despise and downvoting those you feel aren’t that bad.

#1 Same Kind Of Heartless People

Image source: gwinefcc

#2 People Having Entire Conversations On Speakerphone

Image source: TevisLA

#3 Uninspiring Teacher Comment

My 11 year old daughters teacher wrote this comment on her homework. I’m absolutely flabbergasted and angry. This after my daughter just competed in gymnastics nationals a month ago.

Image source: Careful-Total-3216

#4 To Whoever Threw Their Gender Reveal Party At The Beautiful Sloan’s Lake And Didn’t Clean Up, S***w You

Image source: PaleBlueDotEnthused

#5 Grown Woman Peeing At Her Seat At The Taylor Swift Concert

Image source: Travellingtrex

#6 Sometimes I Feel Like Some FedEx Drivers Just Do This Kind Of Stuff Because They Think It’s Funny

Bruh we were home all day you just had to ring the bell. Literally posted it on top of the note.

Image source: Waffle842

#7 This Dude And His Girlfriend Blasting Tiktoks At Full Blast On A 3 Hour Train Ride

My wife and I are on our honeymoon in Italy and the jet lag has basically ruined our sleep schedule. No worries, we’ll just sleep on the train, right? Nope! Instead, we get to listen to hours of TikTok audio courtesy of two apparently socially challenged, self-centered teens. When did it become okay to blast your phone while the people around you are clearly trying to sleep? Ugh.

Image source: cbn11

#8 Leaving Your Unwanted Meat On The Shelf

Image source: Individual_Gear_898

#9 In A Doctor’s Office Waiting Room – Bare Feet On The Table And Talking Loudly On Her Phone

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Me$irl

Image source: redeyed_coyote

#11 I Got A Point Off For Stapling My Homework Wrong

This was just for a daily homework assignment that was worth like 5 points… not an exam or paper or anything.

College is weird.

Image source: hellokittygurlll

#12 My Parents Are The Reason Why I Hate Smoking. My Parents Just Almost Never Clean Their Stuff. Its Kinda Disgusting Ngl. It Has Been Worse Before Though

Image source: Tenshi_Cat

#13 That Is A Huge Bluetooth Speaker On His Back. Yes, There Is Music Coming Out Of It

When I asked him wouldn’t using earbuds be easier, he said I should just [get] my own if what he’s playing bothers me. Way to miss the point, bud.

Image source: MaximusMurkimus

#14 Prescott Az, Resident Idiot Has A New Message For All Y’all

Image source: askthebones

#15 At A Concert With A Woman Who Was Filming With Flash On The Entire Time

Image source: Dante18

#16 My Friend Drunkenly Stripped One Of My Garden Trees Of Its Bark

He’s basically destroyed the tree, so I’m now going to have to pay for removal and replacement which won’t be cheap.

Image source: toby_preston

#17 This Lady Calling The Cops And Taking Photos Of Me Eating In My Car On My Lunch On The Public Curb Next To Her House

I drive a nice car, ive parked here many times, walk away in scrubs and leave at 5 pm, and yet she has called the police twice on me and tried to get my vehicle towed. Ofc the cops said they can’t do anything BECAUSE IT’S A CURB.

Image source: DearRefuse3245

#18 Tis The Season For Giving Living Breathing Animals To People As Gifts Without Prior Consent

Image source: PaleBlueDotEnthused

#19 Found One

Image source: PloopPlaap

#20 Seen In A Walmart Parking Lot

Image source: SnooCupcakes2275

#21 Karen And Her Husband Blocking Parking Spots For Their Family Who Were “Right Around The Corner”

Image source: broomshed

#22 Man At Airport Unplugs ATM To Charge His Phone

Waiting for my delayed flight and this guy walks up next to me to unplug the ATM so he can charge his phone. There’s only the one ATM. Guess he’s the most important person in this entire airport.

Image source: thatballerinawhovian

#23 Just This. Its 7 Am And Everything Is “Taken”

Image source: Krytykx2

#24 Local Theater Leaves The Wall Sconces Lit ‘For Safety’

Who doesn’t like watching a movie in a well-lit theater?
There are fairy lights lighting the walkways, so I can’t imagine how much safety a brightly lit wall could add. These sconces were directly in our peripheral, making it hard to see the screen through 3D glasses.

Image source: True-Paint5513

#25 My Grubhub Driver Couldn’t Find My Apartment Unit, Left The Complex, And Then Sent This As The Delivery Photo…

We saw him circling around the complex, my mom tried flagging him down and attempted to call him but he didn’t answer, and then he left the complex, and then sent this photo with our food smashed on the ground.

We just called customer service and they gave a refund.

Image source: the-friendly-squid

#26 Someone Put Bubble Gum In The Phone Charger

Image source: DumbusMaxim0

#27 My Experience At The Taylor Swift Movie

They ignored my pleas to sit down, and took selfie videos (with flash) the entire movie. A lovely experience.

Image source: nahsonnn

#28 Woman Stops Traffic To Wait In Line At Dunkin’ Donuts

Image source: twinkle_toes123_

#29 Phone Call In The Museum

This jerk took a loud phone call in a museum film-immersive exhibit room. We are all trying to watch a little movie and this guy is yelling into his phone until he quickly gets called out!

Image source: knotclever1

#30 Food Delivery Guy Picking Up The Customer’s Order From The Restaurant

Image source: FuturisticFighting

#31 Woman Uses Feet To Play Slot Machine In Casino

Image source: Primal_Rage_official

#32 Scammer Pretending To Have My Lost Cat For 50$

Image source: Negative_Estate_2061

#33 People Stopping Under A Bridge To Avoid Hail Damage To Their Cars

Image source: koulibali

#34 A Guest Left Their Room Like This After One Month Of Staying At My Friend’s Hotel

Image source: JumpyyyKO

#35 Busy Public Park On A Hot Saturday/Labor Day Weekend. Seems Super Entitled. Park Has Been Open For 4 Hours And No Sign Of Them. All The Other Tables Are Full

Image source: AV16mm

#36 Influencer Camera Set Up

I’m trying to take a nap during my 6 hour layover at Denver Airport and without warning or asking, a pair of people set up these bright face lights and have been complaining about people other than them being in an airport

Image source: Dillpickle2002

#37 My Dad Went To Our Cabin For The Weekend And Was Greeted With This

Image source: TheSheriffMT

#38 Skin To Fabric Contact

Image source: TaskForceViolent

#39 The Way My Local UPS Simply Refuses To Knock On A Door

I was waiting for this package listening for the door when I got the notice UPS had “attempted” to deliver my package. I swear the driver must have sprinted away from my door. It was a tiny package too, so no real amount of effort was saved by doing this instead of just taking 10 seconds to deliver my package. This is the 3rd time the local UPS has pretended to try to deliver something that required a signature.

Image source: NeevBunny

#40 My Unhinged Ex-Friend Booked The Same Flight As Me To “Join” Me On My Solo Trip

I already posted about this girl a few times. It all started when she got upset that a guy (her FWB) showed interest in me. She sent me a bunch of racist, hurtful texts making fun of me and my hobbies and everything. We fell out of course but then a few days later she drunkenly tried to climb into my place through the window to apologize. I booked her an Uber (from her phone) that night and the next day she turned up at an event I went to. She’s literally following my every move and when I went to the local authorities they basically said they can’t do much rn.

I’m going on a solo trip soon and she seriously booked the same flight and dates as me. She even booked a hotel that’s close to mine. (She knew about this trip before we fell out which is how she knows all the details).

So basically I’m gonna have this deranged lunatic following me across the globe for god knows what reason.

Image source: finishercar1

#41 Today This Lady Came Into The Juice Shop I Was At And She Sat Down And Started Having A Facetime Call. She Then Asked The Cashier If He Could Turn Down The Music A Bit And That It Was Too Loud

Image source: RutilantTrout

#42 This Dude Spent The Whole Concert Streaming It Live On TikTok(?) And Interacting With Viewer’s Comments

Image source: SyrianSlayer963

#43 Saw This In The Garbage In The Cafeteria On Friday

Image source: Dismal_Hedgehog_5756

#44 Mattress Sale

Shoes off.

Image source: Jealous-Pride-7993

#45 When You Dont Do Rain Gone Head A Pull That Car Up To The Door

Image source: NoLimitGaudo

#46 I Just Watched Someone Return A TV – It Was Purchased In 2002

I thought it was a prank when I saw it. As a person that doesn’t really take advantage of Costco’s impressive return policy, would a person receive a full refund?

Image source: estaack

#47 My Cousin And Her Kid Are Staying With Us For A While, This Is What She Usually Gives Her 5yo Son For Breakfast

Not to mention the mess she allows him to make that, although she does clean up after him, It’s not fun living in what seems like a consistently dirty home (she cleans at bedtime, but it’s back to a mess by noon).

Image source: Caturtle_21

#48 Laying On Food For Social Media

Image source: lilzdielit

#49 My Friend Is A Category 10 Weight Hoarder

Image source: fatkev_42

#50 Whole Bus Is Empty And This Person Sits Right Next To Me? (I Don’t Like Taking Photos Of Strangers, So They Are The Black Bookbag To My Right)

Image source: IbukiWasTaken

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
