Hey Pandas, Describe Your Dream Life If You Were Given 1 Billion Dollars? (Closed)

It can be you marrying a crush, or celebrity, owning your favorite care, dream pet, dream job. You can live anywhere in the world you want. (Or outside on another planet.
#1
A big house on the coast of South Carolina with a big happy family :) (I would also have many expensive cars) javascript:void(0);
#2
All the cosplay stuffs
#3
#4
Buy all the Baby Yoda/Grogu/Star Wars stuff i can find.
#5
I would get a home away from people have a bunch of pets, live with a family of four, and live in a nice tiny home
#6
Invest the money. Live a normal life.
#7
Invest in a few more stocks than already buy one of my parent’s houses that they don’t need from them just because and donate a lot of it then I would get my range rover wrapped I want lime green.
#8
i would donate it to the homeless so they could have a house,food and clothes
#9
I would buy all the monocles in the world, and I would store them in a house of their own. If I had extra money I would donate to Panda Protection facilities
#10
I would probably get a big pit bull
#11
Ok, this is my answer. I’m giving it to my parents. No way am I responsible enough to hold all that cash. And besides, When I go to school, they’ll keep on buggging me for money. And besides, I already have a job that gives me a lot of cash anyways. I’ll kill anyone, your worst enimies, horrible neighbor, anyone for 100,000 bucks. you already have a billion.
#12
In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit.
#13
i would donate half of it to various charities around the world, and then i would use the rest of it to start up a few charities myself, pay off any debt that I might have, buy a nice house, and put the rest away for emergencies
#14
invent a portal to anime and buy the worlds biggest huskkie
#15
Fist I would donate to homless.ect and then buy a beach house then get robux… then watch anime idk why thats in here but why not
#16
Oh god yes. 1. I would have a really big pristine mansion 2. I would spray paint it all rainbow!!!!!
3. Clothing brand that has pride shirts, BLM shirts, stop Asian hate shirts, and that kinda stuff 4 I would donate a ton of money to help trans kids!🏳️⚧️🏳️⚧️ 5. I would make tik tok but Very very gay! 6. That’s it
#17
Worlds biggest shelter for unwanted senior animals, so they can leave with dignity.
#18
my dream is to give it to the poor and people who really need it
#19
So if i’m gonna split it up elaboratey, here go’s.
1 million for car.
10 million for house.
300 million for charity.
100 million for emergencies.
100k for game currency. (Madden points, power moons, etc.)
1 million to start movie.
1 million to run for president as a publicty stunt.
I accidently win.
100 million for reloef bill.
Save rest.
#20
Invest it so it grows
Do some good with most of it. Endow scholarships, donate to worthy causes, build parks, etc.
Ensure my relatives are taken care of
Become a world traveler and professional student. Travel the world to see and experience everything I can. Take classes for personal development like painting or photography and in any subject that strikes my fancy.
And, not gonna lie here, probably blow a lot on gambling, booze, and loose women
#21
I would buy a house in the country with wi fi and I would get emo horses and snakes I would live with my fam get gaming stuff and start a YouTube channel :D
#22
I’d buy myself a zoo for small animals, that range from rabbits, to cats, birds, lizards, snakes. The small animal kind. I would then donate a quarter of the money to St. Jude hospital, buy my parents a nice house on the beach where they can retire one day and just relax.
#23
I would start a clothing brand and eventually work my way up by selling clothing that is appealing ,affordable and and comfortable
Different styles would be sold and most profits would go to fundraising for smart leaders, ending domestic violence, BLM and Lgbt support.
#24
Definitely build a care facility for homeless and orphans, with a clinic, donate to charities and invest for the future and give each family member (close family only) a big enough portion to solve their financial problems and buy themselves a nice house and car and also buy myself a nice house and 1 or 2 two cars.
I would also travel and generally enjoy a life the money can give.
#25
A big ranch house with TONS of dogs, horses, and goats. I’m a simple girl that loves animals :)
#26
why would anyone need a billion ? it’s obscene
#27
I would pay for my own college tuition and give a part to my parents, so they can retire peacefully. I’d live in a little cottage somewhere in Europe with my SO, two cats, and a dog. We’d give a good chunk to charity, and use the rest to live a normal life. If we have bucket lists, we’ll gradually tick things off of them until we grow old. Finally, I’d buy a small space on a pier to open a nice bakery that I can pass onto my nieces and nephews.
