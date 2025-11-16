I Travel Around The World To Capture Beautiful Sights (30 Pics)

In 2017, I grabbed the camera and started traveling. On a daily basis, I sell souvenirs in the Cloth Hall – one of the main monuments in Krakow (Poland), my hometown, but once a month I combine work with trips. 

I have traveled to Iceland three times (and I plan to do a fourth), also I’ve been to Austria, Italy, Slovenia, Portugal, Morocco, Thailand, and Myanmar. I travel a lot around Poland where I come from. What is the common denominator? I have an eye on the camera viewfinder or the phone display paired with the drone at all times.

I plan to go to the USA, Jordan, and Lofoten. Later, I plan to ride the Balkans, and Europe in one go. I even got some crazy ideas like traveling from Poland to Vietnam by car.

So far, I have won a few photo contests, and this is just a prologue to the passion of my life.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Patrick Penrose
