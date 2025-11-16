I Travel Around The World To Capture Beautiful Sights (30 Pics)

In 2017, I grabbed the camera and started traveling. On a daily basis, I sell souvenirs in the Cloth Hall – one of the main monuments in Krakow (Poland), my hometown, but once a month I combine work with trips.
I have traveled to Iceland three times (and I plan to do a fourth), also I’ve been to Austria, Italy, Slovenia, Portugal, Morocco, Thailand, and Myanmar. I travel a lot around Poland where I come from. What is the common denominator? I have an eye on the camera viewfinder or the phone display paired with the drone at all times.
I plan to go to the USA, Jordan, and Lofoten. Later, I plan to ride the Balkans, and Europe in one go. I even got some crazy ideas like traveling from Poland to Vietnam by car.
So far, I have won a few photo contests, and this is just a prologue to the passion of my life.
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
Follow Us