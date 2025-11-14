Photographer Shows The Behind-The-Scenes Of His Stunning Women’s Portraits And His 182k Followers Love It (60 Pics)

What could be more popular than glamorous Instagram photos? Well, for some time now, people have been fascinated by the “behind the scenes” of these photos. Their motives probably vary from plain curiosity to professional development to photography hacks on how to make their own pics shine on the feed. 182k followers are in love with the Instagram account cnhphotography, run by Chris Hernandez, which showcases not only his spectacular portrait photography shots but also how they are made.
This 22-year-old professional photographer took the motivational quote “the world as your playground” very literally. And this is why you are likely to spot him in awkward poses in the most unusual locations around Los Angeles trying to capture a female model at the perfect moment. It shows that the reality behind airbrushed photos is not always what it seems, but at the same time, sometimes it‘s exactly what it seems. You wouldn‘t expect much from a photoshoot idea that’s set in the grocery store aisle, a changing room, a bush in the park, or next to the town’s Christmas tree, but Chris Hernandez is there to prove you wrong. He seems to always end up with a high-end, vibrant portrait at any location.
Most of his outstandingly beautiful photos were achieved without a huge crew, fancy studio, or props – it’s a combination of undeniable talent, creative ideas, photographing and editing skills. But what we appreciate the most is the artist’s creativity and originality when working in natural environments. It’s an exclusive look into the making of Instagram-worthy photo ideas before the masterful retouching and spectacular color grading that, without a doubt, adds a surrealistic feel to a perfectly realistic location.
More info: cnhphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com
#1
Image source: cnhphotography
#2
Image source: cnhphotography
#3
Image source: cnhphotography
#4
Image source: cnhphotography
#5
Image source: cnhphotography
#6
Image source: cnhphotography
#7
Image source: cnhphotography
#8
Image source: cnhphotography
#9
Image source: cnhphotography
#10
Image source: cnhphotography
#11
Image source: cnhphotography
#12
Image source: cnhphotography
#13
Image source: cnhphotography
#14
Image source: cnhphotography
#15
Image source: cnhphotography
#16
Image source: cnhphotography
#17
Image source: cnhphotography
#18
Image source: cnhphotography
#19
Image source: cnhphotography
#20
Image source: cnhphotography
#21
Image source: cnhphotography
#22
Image source: cnhphotography
#23
Image source: cnhphotography
#24
Image source: cnhphotography
#25
Image source: cnhphotography
#26
Image source: cnhphotography
#27
Image source: cnhphotography
#28
Image source: cnhphotography
#29
Image source: cnhphotography
#30
Image source: cnhphotography
#31
Image source: cnhphotography
#32
Image source: cnhphotography
#33
Image source: cnhphotography
#34
Image source: cnhphotography
#35
Image source: cnhphotography
#36
Image source: cnhphotography
#37
Image source: cnhphotography
#38
Image source: cnhphotography
#39
Image source: cnhphotography
#40
Image source: cnhphotography
#41
Image source: cnhphotography
#42
Image source: cnhphotography
#43
Image source: cnhphotography
#44
Image source: cnhphotography
#45
Image source: cnhphotography
#46
Image source: cnhphotography
#47
Image source: cnhphotography
#48
Image source: cnhphotography
#49
Image source: cnhphotography
#50
Image source: cnhphotography
#51
Image source: cnhphotography
#52
Image source: cnhphotography
#53
Image source: cnhphotography
#54
Image source: cnhphotography
#55
Image source: cnhphotography
#56
Image source: cnhphotography
#57
Image source: cnhphotography
#58
Image source: cnhphotography
#59
Image source: cnhphotography
#60
Image source: cnhphotography
