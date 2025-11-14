Hey Pandas, Could You Write A Six Word Story? (Closed)

Ernest Hemingway was once asked to write a full story using only six words. He responded with, “For Sale: baby shoes, never worn.”
1. Get creative and create a brand new one! Do not post the work of another as your own.
2. Try to write a story with as few words as possible. The limit for this challenge is 10.
#1
One day every human was quarantined.
#2
CONFIDENTIAL
Reason for assasination – independent thinker
#3
once upon a time, the end.
#4
Mine is more adventurous but
Hello, i died in 1988, you?
The story has so much potential
#5
The worst banana I ever met
#6
No more food in the fridge.
#7
The middle is the beginning’s end.
#8
my cat jumped on my keyboardiskwllalsldksjjshsjwjkalaldjnsnakwjdghdjdjdjdjdkjekellalal
(such a beautiful story with such a tragic ending, for sure the next romeo and juliet)
#9
He’s not real; neither am I.
#10
“Whoops” my brand-new surgeon said, “sorry”.
#11
ok heres one with only six words: long explaination, long live the llamas
#12
He walked. He stopped. He died.
#13
once upon a time, coronavirus existed
da end
#14
“Five simple steps!”
Five hours later…
#15
this is 8, but…..
i died six years ago. why am i alive?
#16
People were dropping everywhere. Don’t move!
#17
silent now, close your eyes, sleep
IDK never done this before…
#18
there’s a wedding dress in that bin
ok I went one word over 6 but still
#19
Hi Hi Hi Hi Hi. Bye…..
#20
I ate a piece of toast.
#21
His heart was made of stone.
#22
“Gimme your food,” said the cat.
#23
But if cows lived on Mars…
#24
please write a 6 word story. idk if that counts or not lol
#25
Trump lost the Election, Yay!!!
#26
Live , laugh, love, life, hospital, die.
#27
Me broke firehydrant with chest.
Me cavman
#28
i eat soft ice cream .something ~C R U N C H E D~
#29
I did it in 5:
Crowded room, they sat alone.
#30
Once there was a vending machine.
#31
I was born, i have died
#32
Always sad, always anxious, no idea why…
#33
Once apon a time, your face
#34
The trees finally decided, “No more!”
#35
Many clues, waiting to be discovered.
#36
stop falling in love so easily- he’s gone.
#37
my life=gone my soul=gone
#38
One Day……….
Trump and U.S.A
#39
sorry is 11 but its a true story…
only god knows why my friendship had to end in betrayal
#40
I died, but now I’m back?
#41
All of her friends were dead.
#42
The trees finally decided, “No more!”
#43
I was suffering from Parkinson’s since 2016 & life had become disastrous for me,72 % of my body was covered by Tremors.After taking product from www.ultimateherbalclinic.com under supervision of Dr Ernest Albrecht, I started getting results within 3 weeks of their dosage .One day I got extremely sick, could not keep anything down, difficulty standing, restless sleep,I Started taking this remedies 2 times daily Morning and Evening, I am writing this to inform others that nothing was really working to help my PD other than this product.I went off my previous medications (with the doctor’s knowledge) and started on their Parkinson’s disease herbal formula.Treatment went very well and tremors are gone.
Follow Us