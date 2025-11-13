Photographer Reveals The Behind-The-Scenes Of His Instagram-Worthy Photos (18 Pics)

When scrolling through an Instagram feed we are mesmerized by the beauty and quality of the photographs. And it often leaves us wondering if all these people have personal professional photographers and a free pass to a studio with the best settings you can imagine. It appears that is not always the case but you can trick others into thinking it actually is. With a touch of creativity and knowledge of editing you can turn a casual photo into magical Instagram-worthy image and here is a proof of that.

Quite unexpected places like the grocery store aisle turn into dreamlike backgrounds, a TV screen creates an out-of-this-world atmosphere and ATM seems to stand for ‘automated time machine’ when a photo-shoot is in talented hands and an artistic mind.

Calipatria-based photographer and graphic designer Calob Castellon shows that we shouldn’t believe everything we see on social media and reveals the truth behind perfect photos. In his series, he shows the behind-the-scenes of how a simple picture is transformed into an eye-catching work of art, and over 300k Instagram followers appreciate it.

Scroll down to see what can be achieved with minimal resources and perhaps use some tips next time you go shopping to transform your social media account.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: Calob Castellon

#2

Image source: Calob Castellon

#3

Image source: Calob Castellon

#4

Image source: Calob Castellon

#5

Image source: Calob Castellon

#6

Image source: Calob Castellon

#7

Image source: Calob Castellon

#8

Image source: Calob Castellon

#9

Image source: Calob Castellon

#10

Image source: Calob Castellon

#11

Image source: Calob Castellon

#12

Image source: Calob Castellon

#13

Image source: Calob Castellon

#14

Image source: Calob Castellon

#15

Image source: Calob Castellon

#16

Image source: Calob Castellon

#17

Image source: Calob Castellon

#18

Image source: Calob Castellon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
