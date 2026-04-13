This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

by

If Ian Granström’s wildlife photography gave Bored Panda readers a glimpse into Finland’s quieter, more intimate side, this time his lens turns toward the country’s vast and dramatic landscapes. From snow-covered forests and frozen lakes to skies lit up by the aurora borealis, Granström captures Finland’s unique beauty, shaped by its striking topography and its partial presence within the Arctic Circle. His images highlight not only the beauty of Finland’s natural world, but also the atmosphere that makes it so distinctive: calm, cold, luminous, and endlessly cinematic.

What makes these photographs especially striking is the way Granström balances scale and mood. Some shots invite you into the stillness of a winter night, while others open up into sweeping views where the northern lights ripple above the landscape in vivid shades of green and blue. Together, these photographs feel like a tribute to the magic of the far north, showing Finland as both serene and spectacular through the eyes of someone who knows its light, seasons, and silence by heart.

More info: Instagram | photosysse.myshopify.com | granstromphotos.com | Facebook | flickr.com

#1

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#2

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#3

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#4

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#5

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#6

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#7

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#8

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#9

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#10

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#11

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#12

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#13

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#14

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#15

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#16

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#17

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#18

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#19

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#20

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#21

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#22

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#23

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#24

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#25

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#26

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#27

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#28

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#29

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#30

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#31

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#32

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#33

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#34

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#35

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#36

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#37

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#38

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#39

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#40

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#41

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

#42

This Photographer Captured 43 Beautiful Views Of Finland Under The Northern Lights

Image source: Ian Granström

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
People Submit Their Most Awkward Family Pics To This Instagram Account, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
11 of the Best Bob Barker Moments On and Off The Price is Right
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2013
“Took A Wild Turn”: Woman Can’t Believe The Lengths This Entitled Mom Went To Steal Her Seat
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Britney Spears’ Clip From Yacht Day With Sons Sparks Conspiracy Theories After Fans Notice Odd Details
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2026
Dave Chappelle Rips on ISIS and O.J. in New Netflix Specials Trailer
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.