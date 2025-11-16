Woman Shares The Things Hiring Managers Do That Make Her Reconsider Working There At All

It is not uncommon for companies to require applicants to go through multiple rounds of interviews before offering them a position.

But TikToker Callie (@_cal_cifer) thinks that anything more than 2 is overkill. In one of her recent videos, the woman explains that she loses interest in a job opening that requires her to sit down with recruiters 3 or 4 times.

TikToker Callie has a strong opinion about companies that ask applicants to go through more than two interviews

Image credits: _cal_cifer

“If you’re asking me to come into three and four interviews, the chances are I’m just not interested in that job anymore.”

“If your selection process takes more than a month, there’s a decent chance that I’m not interested in that job anymore.”

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

“If I have to re-explain my entire resume at every step of the process because it’s obvious those interviewing me didn’t even bother to glance at it, I’m probably not interested in that job anymore.”

“If you refuse to give concrete salary ranges until the offer letter is sent out, I’m probably not interested in that job anymore.”

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

“If you don’t want to be honest and transparent with your applicants, that is your prerogative but good applicants are also not going to wait around and wait for you to figure it out.”

Her video quickly blew up

And people had a lot to say about the topic

