‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

The Lincoln Lawyer has spent four seasons turning courtroom battles, complicated clients, and Los Angeles legal maneuvering into one of Netflix’s most durable dramas. Its ensemble also represents several very different generations of television success. Some performers built their fortunes through decades of sitcoms, network procedurals, blockbuster movies, superhero franchises, and prestige television before entering Mickey Haller’s world, while others have earned their greatest mainstream exposure through the series itself. Those different career paths create a large financial gap between the lower and upper ends of the cast.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is on ten prominent performers from across the series, combining its long-running central ensemble with significant recurring and later-season additions. Public estimates are far more consistent for some actors than others, so broader ranges are used when reported figures differ substantially. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the The Lincoln Lawyer cast members who appear to have accumulated the most wealth.
10. Angus Sampson
Angus Sampson plays Dennis “Cisco” Wojciechowski, the imposing investigator whose street connections and history with the Road Saints make him indispensable to Haller & Associates. Long before joining The Lincoln Lawyer, Sampson had built an unusually diverse career in his native Australia and internationally. He became part of the Insidious horror franchise as Tucker and appeared as Bear Gerhardt in Fargo. His film résumé also includes Mad Max: Fury Road and Where the Wild Things Are, while voice work has added another professional lane.
Public estimates of Sampson’s fortune have historically been surprisingly modest considering the length of his résumé, with older figures clustering around the half-million-dollar level. Those estimates may not fully reflect subsequent seasons of Netflix employment and continued franchise work, so a wider range is more reasonable today. Acting, screenwriting, directing, producing, and voice performance have all contributed to his income. Cisco has also become one of Sampson’s most sustained television roles, giving him years of regular streaming-series earnings alongside a career previously built largely through individual films and shorter television projects.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Angus Sampson
|$500,000 – $1.5 million
|
|Older public estimates are relatively low, while multiple seasons of Netflix work and continued franchise appearances likely strengthened Sampson’s financial position.
9. Becki Newton
Becki Newton plays Lorna Crane, Mickey’s second ex-wife whose evolution from office manager to practicing attorney has steadily expanded her importance within The Lincoln Lawyer. Newton was already well established in television before the Netflix drama through Amanda Tanen on Ugly Betty, a role she played throughout the acclaimed comedy-drama’s run. She later appeared as Quinn Garvey on How I Met Your Mother and starred in series including Love Bites and The Goodwin Games.
Newton’s widely circulated net worth estimate has long sat around $2 million, although years of additional work make a broader current range appropriate. Her career has been built primarily through television rather than enormous film salaries or blockbuster franchise contracts, making long-term series employment particularly valuable. Lorna has developed into one of Newton’s most substantial roles since Ugly Betty, providing four seasons of regular Netflix income while giving the character progressively greater responsibility. That stability, combined with nearly two decades of recognizable television work, forms the strongest basis for her current estimated fortune.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Becki Newton
|$2 million – $3 million
|
|Newton’s fortune reflects a television-focused career built around several substantial recurring and series-regular roles.
8. Jazz Raycole
Jazz Raycole plays Izzy Letts, whose journey from Mickey’s client and driver to a trusted member of Haller & Associates has made her one of the show’s most consistent supporting characters. Raycole began working professionally at a young age and was the original Claire Kyle on My Wife and Kids. She later appeared in Jericho, The Soul Man, The Quad, and numerous guest roles across network television. Her background as a trained dancer has also remained part of her professional identity.
Raycole’s widely reported fortune sits around $3 million, reflecting more than two decades of acting income before and during The Lincoln Lawyer. Unlike some co-stars whose financial histories are tied to one enormous franchise, her wealth has accumulated through consistent television employment across many different productions. Izzy gives Raycole one of the longest-running roles of her career and has become increasingly valuable as the character takes on more responsibility inside the firm. Four seasons of regular Netflix work strengthen a financial base that began during childhood and continued steadily into adulthood.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jazz Raycole
|$2.5 million – $4 million
|
|Raycole has accumulated earnings since childhood, with her continuing role as Izzy providing one of the most stable periods of her career.
7. Constance Zimmer
Constance Zimmer joined the fourth season as Dana Berg, the relentless prosecutor whose courtroom style makes her a particularly dangerous opponent for Mickey. Zimmer arrived with nearly three decades of television experience and a résumé filled with forceful authority figures. She played Dana Gordon on Entourage, Janine Skorsky on House of Cards, and Quinn King on UnREAL. The latter became one of the defining performances of her career, earning major critical recognition and an Emmy nomination.
Zimmer’s estimated net worth is widely placed around $4 million. That fortune has developed through long-term television work, films, voice acting, directing, and years of recurring roles rather than one dominant franchise payday. Her extended The Lincoln Lawyer guest arc adds another major streaming production to an already substantial career and demonstrates how consistently she has remained employed across changing eras of television. Financially, Dana is another strong role layered onto decades of work rather than the project responsible for establishing Zimmer’s wealth in the first place.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Constance Zimmer
|$4 million – $5 million
|
|Zimmer’s wealth reflects almost three decades of steady television work, including several critically acclaimed recurring and leading roles.
6. Jason O’Mara
Jason O’Mara joined The Lincoln Lawyer as Jack Gilroy, an orthopedic surgeon whose relationship with Maggie brings him directly into Mickey’s extended personal world. The Irish actor had already spent decades working across British, Irish, and American television before entering the Netflix drama. His credits include Band of Brothers, Life on Mars, Terra Nova, Vegas, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. He has also developed an extensive voice-acting career as Batman across numerous DC animated productions.
O’Mara’s widely circulated net worth estimate is approximately $5 million, supported by years of television salaries, film work, stage acting, and a particularly prolific animation résumé. Earlier reporting has also placed some of his television compensation around the five-figure-per-episode level, demonstrating the financial value of his repeated series work. His role on The Lincoln Lawyer represents a later addition rather than a central source of his fortune. Decades of international acting and recurring franchise voice work give him a stronger financial base than several performers who have spent more seasons inside Mickey’s immediate circle.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jason O’Mara
|$4 million – $6 million
|
|O’Mara has accumulated wealth through decades of international television and one of the more extensive superhero voice-acting careers in the ensemble.
5. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo anchors The Lincoln Lawyer as Mickey Haller, the charismatic defense attorney whose unconventional practice keeps him moving between courtrooms, clients, and Los Angeles traffic. Before becoming the face of the Netflix adaptation, Garcia-Rulfo had already appeared in major films including The Magnificent Seven, Murder on the Orient Express, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, 6 Underground, and A Man Called Otto. More recent work has included Jurassic World Rebirth, further expanding his studio-film résumé.
Public estimates of Garcia-Rulfo’s fortune vary considerably, ranging from roughly $5 million into the upper single-digit millions and beyond. Four seasons as the lead of a successful Netflix series have almost certainly increased his earning power substantially from the levels reported when the show began. Major studio films, international projects, producing work, endorsements, and his continuing Mickey Haller salary all contribute to his financial position. The Lincoln Lawyer is now clearly the centerpiece of his career, giving him both global recognition and a sustained leading-man income stream.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
|$5 million – $10 million
|
|Public estimates vary widely, but four seasons as a Netflix lead and increasingly prominent film roles have considerably strengthened Garcia-Rulfo’s earning profile.
4. Elliott Gould
Elliott Gould plays David “Legal” Siegel, the veteran attorney and longtime family friend whose experience gives Mickey a trusted source of advice when cases begin spinning out of control. Gould arrived with an extraordinary Hollywood history stretching back to the 1960s. His film career includes Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, M*A*S*H, The Long Goodbye, and California Split. Later generations know him from the Ocean’s films and his recurring role as Jack Geller on Friends.
Gould’s estimated fortune is widely reported around $10 million, reflecting more than six decades of film, television, stage, producing, voice work, and residual income. He became a major movie star during an era when compensation structures were very different from modern blockbuster contracts, which helps explain why his wealth does not automatically dwarf those of younger franchise performers. The Lincoln Lawyer gives Gould another recurring role late in an extraordinarily long career and allows his financial position to keep benefiting from continued screen work rather than relying entirely on his extensive back catalog.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Elliott Gould
|$8 million – $12 million
|
|Gould’s wealth reflects one of the longest careers in the ensemble, spanning New Hollywood classics, television, franchises, and continuing streaming work.
3. Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell plays Maggie McPherson, Mickey’s first ex-wife and a formidable prosecutor whose personal and professional history with him remains central to the series. Campbell had already become one of the defining screen stars of the 1990s before joining The Lincoln Lawyer. She spent six seasons as Julia Salinger on Party of Five and became a horror icon as Sidney Prescott in the Scream franchise. Additional films including The Craft, Wild Things, and Skyscraper added further commercial value.
Campbell’s estimated net worth sits around $10 million, with her financial history particularly shaped by decades of Scream salaries and television work. Her franchise compensation has grown dramatically over time, including a reported multi-million-dollar payday for a later Sidney Prescott return. She has also earned through prestige television, films, stage work, residuals, and real estate. Her expanded presence in the fourth season makes The Lincoln Lawyer another substantial television paycheck, but the financial foundation was established long before Maggie entered Mickey Haller’s world.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Neve Campbell
|$10 million – $15 million
|
|Campbell’s long-running Sidney Prescott role and decades of television work provide the strongest foundation for her estimated fortune.
2. Sasha Alexander
Sasha Alexander joined the fourth season as FBI Agent Dawn Ruth after already completing two lengthy television runs that created a substantial financial foundation. She first became widely recognized as Caitlin Todd on NCIS before achieving even greater long-term success as Maura Isles on Rizzoli & Isles. Alexander remained one of the TNT drama’s two leads throughout its seven-season run. Her broader résumé includes Dawson’s Creek, Mission: Impossible III, He’s Just Not That Into You, and numerous later television roles.
Alexander’s widely reported net worth is approximately $20 million, although that figure is generally identified as combined wealth with her husband, director Edoardo Ponti. That qualification makes it impossible to determine exactly how much belongs to Alexander individually. Her own earning history is still substantial, with years of lead television salaries, producing, directing, film roles, and residual income contributing to the household figure. The Lincoln Lawyer is a relatively small addition to that financial history compared with the years she spent leading Rizzoli & Isles.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sasha Alexander
|$15 million – $20 million
|
|The widely cited $20 million figure represents combined wealth with Edoardo Ponti, so Alexander’s individually attributable fortune cannot be precisely separated.
1. Cobie Smulders
Cobie Smulders joined the fourth season after already building the largest widely reported individual fortune among the performers ranked here. Her defining television success came as Robin Scherbatsky on How I Met Your Mother, appearing in all 208 episodes across nine seasons. At the height of the sitcom’s run, Smulders reportedly earned approximately $225,000 per episode, translating into millions of dollars from a single season before syndication income. She then developed another lucrative franchise relationship as Maria Hill throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Smulders’ estimated net worth is around $25 million, supported by sitcom salaries, syndication royalties, Marvel films, television leads, voice acting, stage work, and real estate. Her career after How I Met Your Mother has included Stumptown, Friends from College, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, and numerous MCU appearances. The Lincoln Lawyer therefore adds another prominent streaming credit to a fortune already built through two enormously valuable franchises. Among the ten performers in this ranking, that combination gives Smulders the strongest estimated financial position.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Cobie Smulders
|$20 million – $30 million
|
|Years of high sitcom salaries, syndication income, and repeated Marvel appearances give Smulders the largest widely reported individual fortune in this ranking.
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