Jason O’Mara: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jason O’Mara
August 6, 1972
Sandycove, Dublin, Ireland
54 Years Old
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Who Is Jason O’Mara?
Jason O’Mara is an Irish American actor, recognized for his versatile performances across television, film, and voice acting. He brings a grounded intensity to a wide range of characters, from dramatic leads to animated superheroes.
He first gained widespread recognition for his role as Jim Shannon in the science fiction series Terra Nova, captivating audiences with his portrayal of a family man in a prehistoric world. His consistent work ethic has kept him a steady presence on screen.
Early Life and Education
Born in Sandycove, Dublin, Ireland, Jason O’Mara initially had little interest in acting, preferring rugby. An injury sidelined him from sports, leading him to try out for a school play.
This experience sparked a new passion, and he subsequently pursued formal training at Trinity College Dublin, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Drama and Theatre.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Jason O’Mara’s personal life, including his marriage to American actress Paige Turco from 2003 until their divorce in 2017.
O’Mara shares a son, David O’Mara, with his former wife. As of January 2026, he is engaged to fellow Irish actor Catherine Walker.
Career Highlights
Jason O’Mara has cemented his reputation in genre television, starring as Jim Shannon in the ambitious series Terra Nova and Deputy Jack Lamb in Vegas. He also captivated audiences as Jeffrey Mace in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Beyond live-action, O’Mara gained significant recognition for his voice work as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the DC Animated Movie Universe. He further expanded his voice acting presence as Zeus in Netflix’s Blood of Zeus.
For his compelling performance as Sgt. Jack Prendergast in The Siege of Jadotville, O’Mara earned an Irish Film & Television Award for Best Supporting Actor, underscoring his dramatic range.
Signature Quote
“A sense of humor saves your life, and being able to make friends wherever you go.”
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