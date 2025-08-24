Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who’s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner

by

Flip through any women’s magazine and you can find a multitude of articles on how to ‘spice up’ your relationship, ‘please your partner,’ or even get into a relationship – but what is less common is reading about how to get out of a relationship. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, “On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.”

Abusive behavior can begin with signs such as name-calling, threats, possessiveness, or distrust and gradually grow into physical violence. These situations can be difficult and life-threatening to get out of, so one woman posted some advice online.

Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner

Image credits: iStock / SolStock (not the actual photo)

On Facebook, one user ‘Maddie’ shared a step-by-step guide for anyone who had questions on if and how they should leave their abusive partner. The safety plan was broken down into sections such as finances, possessions, housing, family and work. In the plan, it focused on how to go off the grid, as 60.8% of female stalking victims in the U.S reported being stalked by a current or former intimate partner.

A Facebook user by the name of ‘Maddie’ wrote step-by-step instructions on how to leave an abusive partner and start over with financial, work, and housing advice

Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner

Domestic abuse appears in many forms and abusers may try to convince the person they are abusing that their behavior is coming from a place of love. Before physical abuse occurs or during it is important to be aware of the signs. According to NCADV abusive tendencies can include the following:

Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner

Isolating the victim financially by taking their money or refusing to give them money for their expenses. Controlling how all of the money in the household is spent. Interferring in the victims work life by preventing them from going to work, harassing them at their workplace or keeping them up all night so they perform badly.

Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner

Another sign is negatively affecting their relationships with other people, including friends and family. They might discourage the victim from seeing their friends and family members, tell them they are a bad parent and threaten to take away or hurt their children. If they do allow the victim to spend time with other’s they might display signs of jealousy and dictate who and when you can see others.

Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner

Chiping away at self-esteem is another technique abusers use to control their victims. This can include shaming or embarassing them with put-downs, dictating their physical appearance, and telling them they can never do anything right.

Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner

Physical abuse can harm a person’s health in more than one way. Abusers may force their partner to have sex with others, sabotage their birth control or refuse to use protection, pressure them to use drugs or alcohol or forcing them to have sex with the abuser when they don’t want to. Almost half of female (46.7%) and male (44.9%) victims of rape in the United States were raped by an acquaintance. Of these, 45.4% of female rape victims and 29% of male rape victims were raped by an intimate partner.11

Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner

People in the comments added more advice to the guide

Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner
Woman Writes A Detailed Plan For Anyone Who&#8217;s Trying To Escape An Abusive Partner

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bad Lip Reading Gives Trump’s Inauguration the Treatment
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2017
Has The Simpsons Changed Since the Disney Takeover?
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2020
Here’s What Happened To Chi’lantro After Shark Tank
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2022
Why the Character Nikki Swango Saved Fargo Season 3
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2017
“This Speaks Volumes Of Her”: People Praise Kelly Clarkson For Her Behavior Towards Ex-Husband
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Truck Driver Refuses To Move From Reserved Spot, Guy Takes Revenge Leading To Unemployment
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.