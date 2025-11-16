Hey Pandas, What Is Your Go To Outfit When You Don’t Know What To Wear?

by

It’s hard to get ready in the morning sometimes.

#1

Some jeans, a t-shirt, and a hoodie. No matter the weather. It’s just easy and I have a lot of options to choose from in that category.

#2

For fall or winter, black leggings and my Harry Potter track jacket; for summer/spring, a simple light shirt and shorts

#3

Simple. Fall/winter, jean jacket over white shirt w/ jeans and jewelry, summer/spring either a simple sun dress or my harry Potter t-shirt with shorts.

#4

if its a weekend, my pjammas but on a school day i just throw somthig toghter

#5

Any shirt that I deem wearable + black leggings.

#6

Anything really, and to simplify the process I have a really small wardrobe. Life’s too short to spend hours on choosing which shirt to wear.

#7

My LBD

#8

On the weekends, probably my maid cosplay (not a weird one- just a cute one!) But during school, my strawberry milk hoodie and matching skirt ^^

#9

An ill-fitting shirt and a pair of high rise jeans. Sometimes I’ll steal my moms jeans if I don’t have any more pants.

#10

I’ll just do fall/winter

If I’m going somewhere, my pink sweater and a pair of jeans

If I’m at home, my largest hoodie and leggings

#11

Just whatever shirt, my go to jacket and jeans. It always seems to work.

#12

My favorite outfit of course. This consists of a T-shirt that’s soft and i really like with a red and grey flannel over it, my darkest pair of jeans and my shoes. As well as my scarf and a beanie or a hat.

#13

A dark blue hoodie n jeans. OR. A checkered dark blue long sleeve and jeans lol

#14

A black polo shirt and some jeans go for almost any occasion.

#15

Rock Revival boot cuts, white ribbed tank, nice bra, and Larados. Easy and always cute. ✌️🇺🇸

#16

Blues jeans with a business casual shirt (blouse or patterned button down), sneakers, and a medium weight jacket. Good for most weather in my area and good odds social, business, or business social. 75% chance I’m dressed just right, 20% slightly over/under dressed, 5% grossly over/under dressed.

#17

literally a sweatshirt and jeans/sweatpants

#18

Pants+t-shirt+flatshoes. They’re casual and not revealing. Perfectly safe for any ocassions

