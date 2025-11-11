Man Devotes His Life To Adopting Old Dogs Who Can’t Find Forever Homes

Months kept passing after Steve Greig’s beloved dog died, but he still felt crushed. That’s when he decided he should give another rescue dog a good life. But not just any dog from an animal shelter. He went to his local dog adoption center in Denver, Colorado to take home the “least adoptable” senior dog, as these are the ones too often overlooked. Now, Greig is a super busy human dad to his ten elder dog shelter rescues, and his Instagram is overloaded with cuteness approved by 478k followers.
Each day Greig wakes up at 5.a.m in the morning to make breakfast for his big family of ten cute dogs. Most of the dogs have different diets. His schedule is filled with walks in the park, vet appointments…and lots of love and cuddles. “Whenever I sit or lie down at a dog-friendly level, there are always at least three or four of [dogs] attached,” Greig writes on Instagram.
“They’re just wiser animals,” Greig told The Dodo. “You kind of know what you want out of life once you become a certain age. These older dogs know who they are, and it’s easy to develop a relationship with a person or pet who knows who they are. It’s just fulfilling knowing that these adorable animals are happy and loved and well-taken care of. It makes my days worthwhile.”
Greig also has a pig named Bikini, as well as two ducks, pigeons, cats, and a few chickens. He has no more room for pets at the moment, but he intends to adopt more senior dogs in the future. Because after all, love sees no age.
Months kept passing after Steve Greig’s beloved dog died, but he still felt crushed
“A month or two went by and I still felt so horrible about it”
“I decided that the only way I would feel better was if something good happened that probably wouldn’t have happened if he had not died”
“So [I adopted] a 12-year-old Chihuahua with a heart murmur and four bad knees”
“…And that was just the beginning of all the animals”
Now, Greig is a super busy human dad to his 10 elder shelter dogs
“A normal day for me is getting up at 5 a.m. in the morning and making breakfast for all of them”
“Which, you know, there’s 10 [dogs] and most of them have different diets”
He also takes them to grooming appointments and the vet
And administers medication to the ones with health problems
Greig even comes back from work during lunch time to let them outside and give treats
While he’s away, the lovely crowd has time to express themselves…
“I grew up with a lot of pets”
“Both my parents were animal lovers”
“They pretty much always let me have whatever I wanted as long as I could take care of it”
“[Senior dogs] are just wiser animals”
“They just make it feel like home”
“It’s just fulfilling knowing that these guys are happy and loved and well-taken care of”
“It makes my days worthwhile”
The way Steve Greig takes it upon himself to provide a loving home for senior dogs is truly commendable. His commitment stems from a personal loss that motivated him to give these often overlooked animals a chance at a fulfilling life.
