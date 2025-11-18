Artist Creates Dark Comics With Twists And Unexpected Endings (30 Pics)

by

We have a special treat for all the dark humor fans out there. Are you one of them, dear pandas? If so, sit back and meet a new artist featured on Bored Panda for the first time. Brandon Bradshaw, a cartoonist and animator, is the creator of the ‘Introverse Comic’ series. His work is characterized by absurd situations, quirky characters, and a touch of inappropriateness. We’re pretty sure you’ll love them as much as we do!

We reached out to Brandon to find out more about his series. We wanted to know what inspired the artist to start creating his comics. He told us: “I found a webcomic called Beefpaper and I absolutely loved it. I decided I wanted to be a comic artist and copied Shane’s work to an embarrassing degree.”

More info: Instagram | x.com

#1

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#2

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#3

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#4

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#5

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#6

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#7

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#8

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#9

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#10

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#11

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#12

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#13

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#14

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#15

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#16

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#17

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#18

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#19

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#20

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#21

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#22

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#23

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#24

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#25

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#26

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#27

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#28

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#29

Image source: thegreatbardoni

#30

Image source: thegreatbardoni

Patrick Penrose
