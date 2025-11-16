30 Times Architects Absolutely Outdid Themselves And Deserved To Be Praised Online (New Pics)

Think of your favorite building. Its vibrant colors, graceful curves, and unique shapes define its character. Reflect on the emotions it evokes when you stand in its presence.

Unlike books and cinema, architecture enthusiasts can’t simply browse online or visit their local bookstores to indulge in the captivating visual pleasures offered by architectural wonders like Casa Batlló in Spain or an imposing, windowless skyscraper. Often, one would need to embark on a journey across different corners of the globe to satisfy their craving for more architectural marvels.

However, this is where this thriving online community of over 1.4 million members comes into play, providing architecture lovers with the opportunity to admire intricate historical structures and exquisitely complex buildings from the comfort of their homes. So go ahead, marvel at these intricate structures and get inspired to seek your favorite ones out outside the screen.

#1 Entrance Hall Of Antwerp Central Station, Belgium. Designed By Louis Delacenserie. 1905

Image source: El_Robski

#2 The Ceiling Of Shah Mosque, Esfahan, Iran

Image source: Poaiaaa

#3 600 Year Old Clock In Prague Is The World’s Oldest Astrological Clock Still In Operation

Image source: Reasonable_Silver109

#4 The Rose Cottage, An 18th-Century Thatched Roof Cottage In The Small Village Of Honington, Stratford-On-Avon District Of Warwickshire, England

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#5 Paris Court (A/K/A Párizsi Udvar And Brudern House), Budapest, Hungary. Built In 1910, It Underwent A Major Renovation And Conversion Into A Five-Star Hotel In 2019; Interior Design Kroki, Architecture Studio Archikon. [667×1000]

Image source: WonderWmn212

#6 Singapore Changi Airport

Image source: Tayo826

#7 This Building In Brussels, Belgium

Image source: netphilia

#8 Patrika Gate, Jaipur, India

Image source: g0ddeshenta1

#9 Art Nouveau: Casa Batlló In Passeig De Gràcia By Antoni Gaudí

Image source: InsideDark_2260

#10 Does This Lightrail Station Entrance By My Neighborhood Count? I Love It

Image source: RCsSnaps

#11 Chateau De Chenonceau, Probably The Most Peculiar And Beautiful Castle Of The Loire. It Was Devised And Protected By Women. Diane De Poitiers Commissioned The Building Of The Bridge And Gardens In 1555. It Was Later Modified And Owned By Catherine De Medici And Louise De Lorraine [1920×1889]

Image source: WestonWestmoreland

#12 Elevator In Vienna, Designed By Otto Wagner In 1898

Image source: Impressive_Hat9961

#13 Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India [611 X 919]

Image source: Economy_Carpenter_23

#14 Anmyeonam Temple Shrouded In Sea Fog Facing Cheonsu Bay, Anmyeon Island, Taean County, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#15 Roman Aqueduct Overshadowing The Old Town Of Segovia, Spain

Image source: Notsure401

#16 Anthony Chapel, Univ. Arkansas – Designed By E. Fay Jones

Image source: Tinkerer221

#17 Puente Nuevo, Spain

Image source: simplesee777

#18 The Jameh Mosque Of Isfahan, Iran

Image source: Poaiaaa

#19 The 18th Century Gothic Revival Inveraray Castle Near The Town Of Inveraray, Argyll And Bute, Western Scotland

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#20 Asamkirche Is A Baroque Church In Munich Built From 1733 To 1746 By A Pair Of Brothers As Their Private Church

Image source: Either_Buy_240

#21 Istanbul, Turkey

Image source: Curious_Strike3950

#22 Victorian House In Matawan, New Jersey

Image source: Unique-Actuator2672

#23 Stone Cottage In Elterwater, A Small Village Of The Lake District, Cumbria, England

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#24 Double-Fronted Victorian House With Bay Windows Facing The Garden, Hampstead, Camden, London, UK

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#25 A Helical Stepwell With 8 Entries. Maharashtra, India

Image source: sakthlaunda95

#26 House Made Inside A Rocky Cave. Serifos Island, Greece

Image source: L0o0o0o0o0o0L

#27 Palais Des Congres De Montreal (Montreal Convention Center)

Image source: RCsSnaps

#28 Gruntvig’s Church, Copenhagen

Image source: parkylondon

#29 Alwyn Court, New York City

Image source: jbilous

#30 Hoechst Technical Administration Building, Frankfurt-Hochst, Designed By Peter Behrens

Image source: Newgate1996

Patrick Penrose
