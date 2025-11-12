She is focused in Art and painting… Especially in her own Art and her own kind of painting. She paints only to stones where she finds them in beaches and rivers in Greece. She paints them with many and different ways….
Ismini Bourgou, is definitely a “one of a kind” painter and I met her at her studio where she spends most of her time. As she actually says: “ It’s not about the money but I am really addicted to stone painting. I really can’t stop doing this.“
More info: vimeo.com
