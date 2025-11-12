Addicted To Stone Painting

by

She is focused in Art and painting… Especially in her own Art and her own kind of painting. She paints only to stones where she finds them in beaches and rivers in Greece. She paints them with many and different ways….

Ismini Bourgou, is definitely a “one of a kind” painter and I met her at her studio where she spends most of her time. As she actually says: “ It’s not about the money but I am really addicted to stone painting. I really can’t stop doing this.“

More info: vimeo.com

Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting
Addicted To Stone Painting

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
John Oliver Made Mike Pence’s Rabbit the Star of a Gay Children’s Book
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2018
Teen Wolf: Dead Man's Party
Teen Wolf: Dead Man’s Party
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2011
Bringing Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone (Part 7)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Married to Medicine Houston Season Premiere: What to Expect
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2016
Red Hulk
Five Marvel Characters that Need to Appear in The Thunderbolts Show
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2020
Children Dream Big And I Capture It With My Camera
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.