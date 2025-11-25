“I Guess I’m Not White Enough”: ‘Karen’ Goes Viral After Telling Woman To ‘Go Back Home’

by

A new viral video out of Florida has ignited a full-scale online witch hunt after an older woman was recorded confronting a couple inside their car, shouting at them to “go back home” while attempting to force their door open.

Within hours, internet sleuths had crowned her “Florida Karen” and claimed to uncover the woman’s identity, her job status, and even the names and workplaces of her family members, calling for what some described as a country-wide cancellation.

“They’re much better people than me. I would have got out of the car,” a viewer wrote.

A newly crowned “Florida Karen” went viral after confronting a couple in their car, telling them to “go home”

Image credits: mdlex

The incident took place in a Boca Raton parking structure, where a couple attempting to leave suddenly found their exit blocked by an older woman who approached their vehicle, demanding to know “where they were from.”

The video, which begins mid-altercation and offers no context for what led up to it, shows the woman repeatedly circling their car, leaning toward the windows and trying to pry the door open. 

The driver inside can be heard warning her, “I’m gonna call the police.”

Image credits: mdlex

In response, she fired back, “Go! I’m gonna call the police.” Moments later, she escalated by telling them to “go home.”

The woman recording the clip insisted she was born in the United States. 

“Yes, I’m from here. Are you nuts?” she says at one point, after the stranger demanded, for a second time, to know her origins.

Image credits: mdlex

The man in the passenger seat, frustrated by the repetition, finally snapped.

Inside the car, the woman begged her partner not to get out. 

“Jose, stay in the car. Stay. Stay in the car.” she said, desperately. “I would like to go home. Yes, please.”

The situation de-escalated when a bystander intervened, confronting the ‘Karen’ directly

Image credits: mdlex

Despite honking from surrounding vehicles and attempts by the couple to end the confrontation, the woman refused to move. At one point, she approached the door handle again while allegedly saying: “Go back to where you came from.”

According to reposts circulating online, the couple insisted they were simply trying to exit the garage.

Image credits: mdlex

“She’s blocking their exit and demanding to know where they’re from,” one TikToker explained.

“She tries to open the door and then keeps telling her to go back to where she came from.”

Image credits: mdlex

The situation only de-escalated when a bystander, another driver stuck in traffic, stepped out and confronted her directly.

“You’re the problem. Leave,” he reportedly told her, guiding her back toward her own car.

The couple thanked him repeatedly. 

“Thank you, sir. Thank you,” the male passenger says as the stranger intervenes.

Within hours, internet sleuths had already uncovered the identity of the ‘Karen’ and her family, and called for people to cancel her

By the end of the video, two guards are seen approaching the woman. Online, audiences were already focused on discovering who the now infamous “Florida Karen” was. Within hours, the mystery was solved.

Image credits: mdlex

Commenters on multiple platforms claimed to have found her job history, the names of her family members, and even their workplaces.

“We gotta make Mamaw famous,” a viewer said. “Who is she, Internet?!”

Image credits: mdlex

The tone in the comment sections quickly escalated, with some users going as far as advocating physical retaliation against the woman over the encounter.

“Some people really need to be maced,” one person said.

The woman inside the car summarized her side of the encounter afterwards:

“This is the new America! I’m an American Citizen born and raised here. This woman tried to open my car door and asked me what country I was from, and to go back home. I guess I’m not white enough for this country anymore.”

“Racism.” Netizens expressed their outrage on social media

