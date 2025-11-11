Hypnotizing Timelapse-like Ageing Video Turns Child Into Grandmother

by

Attention: Don’t skip over the video. It starts out a little slow, but you have to give it time to really appreciate the artist’s work.

Filmmaker Anthony Cerniello, together with a team of animators and a photographer, has created what is possibly one of the best face-to-face look at the aging process. “The idea was that something is happening but you can’t see it but you can feel it, like aging itself,” said Cerniello.

Hypnotizing Timelapse-like Ageing Video Turns Child Into Grandmother

Unlike other time lapse aging video, Cerniello took a whole new route. To start the project, Cerniello went to his friend Danielle’s family reunion together with photographer Keith Sirchio and took photos of almost all of her family members with the photographer’s Hasselblad camera. They then sorted through the photographs to find which family members had the most similar facial bone structures.

Hypnotizing Timelapse-like Ageing Video Turns Child Into Grandmother

Finally, Cerniello had several animators and video artists combine the images into a single video using After Effects, 3D Studio Max and Nuke software. The result is a seamless aging process for a single person that is really a composite of several family members.

Hypnotizing Timelapse-like Ageing Video Turns Child Into Grandmother

The video may seem slow for some, but we encourage readers to give it some time. Once you start noticing the subtle aging process, you will see just how much work has been put into getting it right. Watching the youth melt away from this young girl’s face is eerie and hypnotizing. (via: petapixel, thisiscolossal)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Impressions From the Raven’s Home Premiere on Disney
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2017
Manifest Season 1 Episode 14 Recap: “Upgrade”
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2019
NCIS: Los Angeles
Five Scenes That Went too Far on NCIS: Los Angeles
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2022
57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2025
Why You Should Never Poke Random Balls Of Hair
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Bull
‘Bull’ Preview: Michael Weatherly’s Charisma Makes the Hour
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.