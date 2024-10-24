8 Best Firefighter TV Shows in the 21st Century, Ranked

Since the mid-1970s, firefighter TV shows have been a captivating genre with a growing fanbase. For decades, first responder shows focused on police officers and paramedics. The subgenre slowly grew in popularity thanks to the success of firefighting shows like the late 1950s Rescue 8 and NBC’s 1970s Emergency!.
Towards the close of the last century, long-running TV shows such as London’s Burning (1988–2002) and Third Watch (1999–2005) dominated the small screen. These shows not only brought firefighting to the forefront but also showcased the bravery, teamwork, and challenges firefighters face on and off the job. From long-running hits to underrated gems, these have been the top 8 firefighting TV shows in the 21st century.
8. Fire Country
IMDb Rating: 7.1
The CBS procedural drama Fire Country is one of television’s top firefighter series currently on air. Fire Country premiered on October 7, 2022, and is scheduled to premiere its third season on October 18, 2024. The show has largely enjoyed a mixed to average rating ever since. The high-stakes drama centers on Bode Leone/Donovan (Max Thieriot), a young convict seeking redemption by volunteering for California’s inmate firefighting program, the California Conservation Camp Program.
Struggling with a troubled past, Bode is surprisingly assigned to work in his hometown of Edgewater in Northern California. He’s joined by fellow inmates, old friends and professional firefighters to combat wildfires. Besides the high-adrenaline dangers of the job, Fire Country also leans into the drama of Bode’s life as he navigates strained family relationships, guilt, and a quest for a second chance.
7. 9-1-1: Lone Star
IMDb Rating: 7.3
9-1-1: Lone Star was created as a spin-off of Fox’s 9-1-1 TV series. 9-1-1: Lone Star’s fifth and final season premiered on September 23, 2024, bringing its total episode count to 72. The spin-off is set in Austin, Texas, and follows Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), a seasoned New York firefighter who relocates to Texas. After discovering he has lung cancer and his son almost dying from a drug overdose, Strand makes the uncomfortable move from the West to the South. Tasked with rebuilding the fire station, Strand must lead a diverse group of firefighters and first responders while dealing with his own personal struggles. Although 9-1-1: Lone Star has no critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it has an Audience Score of 72%.
6. Station 19
IMDb Rating: 7.1
ABC’s Station 19 is the second spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, following Private Practice. Station 19 is a firefighting drama that follows the lives of the brave men and women at Seattle’s Station 19 firehouse. It features a close-knit group of firefighters who confront life-threatening situations while navigating personal struggles. Andrea “Andy” Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), a fearless firefighter and daughter of Station 19’s former captain.
She led her team through emergencies and intense emotional challenges. Station 19 concluded on May 30, 2024, after a 7-season run since its premiere on March 22, 2018. Throughout its run, its main cast also included Jason George (as Ben), Grey Damon (as Jack Gibson), Barrett Doss (as Vic), and Jay Hayden (as Travis). Others were Danielle Savre (as Maya), Boris Kodjoe (as Robert Sullivan), and Stefania Spampinato (as Dr. Carina DeLuca). Although having an IMDb rating of 7.1, Station 19 has a Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score of 93%.
5. 9-1-1
IMDb Rating: 7.9
As the name denotes, 9-1-1 centers around the professional and personal lives of first responders (police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers) in Los Angeles. 9-1-1 presents a fast-paced blend of emergency rescues, life-or-death scenarios, and the emotional toll the job takes on its characters. Although not entirely a firefighter show, it brings a more realistic understanding of the working relationship between the country’s first responders.
In 9-1-1, Angela Bassett joins the ensemble cast as LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant. She’s joined by Peter Krause (as Station 118 Captain Bobby), Oliver Stark (as firefighter Buck), Aisha Hinds (as firefighter/paramedic Hen), and firefighter/paramedic Chimney). 9-1-1 premiered on January 3, 2018, and is currently in its eighth season, with the show moving from Fox to ABC in 2024.
4. The First Responders
IMDb Rating: 8.1
With South Korean series becoming a staple for American television audiences, The First Responders make the list as one of the best firefighter TV shows in the 21st century. The First Responders is a must-watch for any firefighter genre and South Korean series-loving fan. The show centers around the lives of dedicated Seoul police officers, firefighters, and paramedics.
In each episode, the characters are presented with new fire and medical emergencies, as well as dealing with crime and other related community crises. Like several other firefighter shows, The First Responders also deals with its characters’ personal lives. The show aired for two seasons, from November 12, 2022, to September 9, 2023. It starred Kim Rae-won, Son Ho-jun, and Gong Seung-yeon.
3. Tacoma FD
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Tacoma FD stands out from many other firefighter TV shows because it leans heavily on comedy. While it does not make light of the important work firefighters do daily, it presents a lighthearted approach to the lives of these first responders. Set in the city of Tacoma, Washington, the show follows the crew of a local firehouse as they deal with the day-to-day absurdities of their jobs. With fewer fire cases in the often-rainy city of Tacoma, the bored firefighters look for creative ways to stay busy. Tacoma FD premiered on March 28, 2019, and aired for 4 seasons before it was canceled in February 2024.
2. Chicago Fire
IMDb Rating: 8.0
With its premiere on October 10, 2012, NBC’s Chicago Fire is the longest-running firefighter TV show currently on air. Chicago Fire is the first installment in the popular, award-winning Chicago franchise that has produced Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Justice. Chicago Fire is set in the fictional Firehouse 51 of the Chicago Fire Department, which comprises several units of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue personnel.
The Firehouse is led by the courageous and dedicated Lieutenant Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and the passionate yet reckless Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). The characters in Firehouse 51 are a close-knit family, navigating life-threatening situations while dealing with their individual personal struggles. Chicago Fire is currently in season 13.
1. Rescue Me
IMDb Rating: 8.3
FX’s dramedy Rescue Me is American television’s top-rated firefighter TV show. The show premiered on July 21, 2004, and ran for 7 seasons before its finale on September 7, 2011. Rescue Me is a gritty, darkly comedic drama that follows Tommy Gavin (Denis Leary), a veteran firefighter in post-9/11 New York City. The character is presented as a deeply flawed individual who struggles to cope with the physical and emotional toll of the job while grappling with personal demons.
Rescue Me’s success lies in its relatability. While most firefighter TV shows often present superhero-like characters, Rescue Me’s main protagonist is an everyday man with flaws. Rescue Me earned critical acclaim for its powerful portrayal of first responders and bold storytelling by incorporating complex characters. Rescue Me holds an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Besides these Firefighter TV shows, check out these exciting coming-of-age movies.
