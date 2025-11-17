Hey Pandas, What’s Wound You Got That You Will Never Forget? (Closed)

Many people got hurt and when it was healed, it made a scar. Please, nothing inappropriate or offensive. Have a amazing day/night!
#1
For me, in 2021, my hand hit the wall while I was brushing my teeth. It made a hole and I was puking blood. I ended up watching Peppa Pig for three hours while drinking small bottles of water at Children’s Mercy Hospital. It healed but every time I close my mouth, I get reminded of it.
#2
when i was 6-7, my family had a treadmill against a wall. i started it and started getting tired. i figured nothing would happen if i left it going and sat down so i did. i got pinned against the wall and couldn’t get up for around 15 seconds. when i finally got up, i had rug burn on my knees and foot. those 15 seconds were the scariest of my 19 years of living.
#3
i was 12 years old and obsessed with pretending i was a vlogger, and i was making a video at the water gardens and my little brother ran up to me and started speaking gibberish and when he pushed away he accidentally pushed me into the pool i was standing next to. it cut my elbow and left about a half inch scar
#4
oh and another one, not too terrible but funny and i’m never going to forget it. i was backstage getting ready to go on for my scene for our school performance of the one act play (i was playing the judge) and i had this plastic gavel and being the idiot that i am i was trying to bend the handle in half (it also was partly because of nerves and i was fidgeting around) and the handle didn’t bend but my hand kept going and my left thumbnail slammed into my right pinky finger and i had to go onstage with my hand dripping blood since they couldn’t find a band-aid right away. i also had glow in the dark paint on my hands from earlier in the show playing another role which was interesting. i have a tiny scar on my pinky now that will always remind me how fun the one act play experience was.
#5
When I was maybe 15, I was packing for a trip and needed my laptop charging cord. It was plugged into the wall, and when I pulled, it wouldn’t come out. Being the absolute genius that I am, I decided to pull harder til it came out of the socket. When it finally did, it came out so fast that it flew back and scratched me just under the eye. My glasses frames covered the spot, so no one noticed it, but now I have a scar on my face from a charging cable.
#6
#7
I was pulling a garden cart full of landscaping bricks across my yard, a wheel got stuck on an exposed root. I pulled and pulled. Then pulled with everything I had. The handle broke off and I flew backwards about 6 feet. Landed on my butt and my left hand was palm down. I broke my wrist in 17 places. I went to the ER the Dr. Said yeah it’s broke. I had to have surgery, 8 pins, a large screw diagonally, and a plate shaped like a taco shell. And a gnarly scar that looks like I was trying to off my self. Oh, And I broke my tailbone.
#8
This one’s a pretty normal one. I was cutting some vegetable for the first time and while I was cutting, my hand was in the way, and I didn’t see it. And then , before I knew it, I cut on my index finger. There was a lot of blood and now I have a centimetre long scar that’s been with me for 4 years.
#9
I don’t know where it came from, but I have this huge scar on my forehead from when I was little. I have been told so many different stories and I will never get the true story bc I’m adopted :/
