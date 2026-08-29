Elliott Gould: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Elliott Gould
August 29, 1938
Brooklyn, New York, US
88 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Elliott Gould?
Elliott Gould is an American actor whose relaxed, often understated delivery set him apart from conventional leading men of his era. He brought a distinctive, improvisational charm to complex characters, making them uniquely his own.
His breakthrough performance in the 1969 film Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice earned him an Academy Award nomination. This role cemented his reputation as a formidable talent with a quirky appeal.
Early Life and Education
Born Elliott Goldstein, his Brooklyn upbringing was deeply rooted in his Jewish family heritage. His mother, Lucille Raver, sold artificial flowers, while his father, Bernard Goldstein, worked as a textiles buyer in the garment industry.
He attended the Professional Children’s School, a unique environment that fostered young performers. There, he cultivated his early passion for acting and dance, laying the groundwork for his future career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Elliott Gould’s personal life, most notably his marriage to Barbra Streisand, which began in 1963. Their relationship, an on-set romance, made headlines during the 1960s.
Gould later married Jennifer Bogart twice, first from 1973 to 1975, then again from 1978 to 1989. He shares three children, Jason, Molly, and Samuel, with his former wives.
Career Highlights
Elliott Gould’s breakthrough performance as Trapper John McIntyre in Robert Altman’s 1970 film M*A*S*H brought him widespread critical acclaim. This satirical war comedy earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and solidified his leading man status.
He later became widely recognized for his recurring role as Reuben Tishkoff in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven film series, alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Gould also gained a new generation of fans as Jack Geller on the popular sitcom Friends.
Signature Quote
“My problem was I let myself become known before I knew myself.”
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