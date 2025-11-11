How To Make Poop Emoji Marshmallows With This Funny Recipe

The world revolves around consumerism. We aren’t human unless we devour stuff. Constantly. But sooner or later, what we consume turns to waste. And then what? Well, the creator of this hilarious recipe has come up with a solution to that.
Before you go expressing your outrage in the comments section however (not that you would…), rest assured that this amusing recipe for marshmallow Poop Peeps is 100% sanitary. And, dare I say it, they’re also kind of cute. They’re the creations of Matthew Cetta, a photographer and self-taught cook. The recipe was inspired by the poop emoji (naturally) and you can learn how to make your own below.
Matthew told Bored Panda: “The whole fact that this has gone viral is pretty interesting to say the least. I (recently) had a very sweet message in the comments of my recipe: “I love it! I work at the Colon Cancer Prevention Project (and) these will be a hit at work and with our Survivors!” I never thought I would touch cancer survivor’s lives like that.”
You can also check out some of Matthew’s photography work here.
More info: Nomageddon | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
What you’ll need to make your own Poop Peeps!
For the coating you’ll need 1 cup of granulated sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons of brown food dye (150 Drops) and 1/2 tablespoon cocoa powder
For the marshmallows you’ll need 1 packet of powdered gelatin, 1/3 cup of water, 1 cup of sugar, 1/4 cup of water and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
For the eyes you’ll need about 40 mini marshmallows, a small bowl of water and 1/4 teaspoon of brown food dye
All images courtesy of Nomageddon/Matthew Cetta
The preparation takes 20 minutes and the baking another 40. You can find full baking instructions here.
Follow Us