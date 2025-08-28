A League Of Their Own: Inside The 26 Most Lavish Cars Of Football’s Richest

“Dream Car” means different things to different people. Some would say a shiny new SUV, while others are happy with a vintage convertible for weekend drives. But if your weekly paycheck looks more like a phone number, you shift into a different gear. For the world’s elite football players, the same power, precision, and flair they display on the pitch are reflected in their garages thanks to their top-of-the-line supercars.

These cars are rolling trophies and symbols of success earned through years of grueling dedication. They represent a level of wealth where price tags are merely suggestions and exclusivity is everything. From ultra-rare hypercars with blistering top speeds to custom-built luxury cruisers dripping in bespoke details, these machines are the ultimate status symbols. So, let’s take a peek into the world of automotive excess and count down the 26 most jaw-droppingly expensive cars owned by the titans of the beautiful game.

#1 Neymar Jr. – Lamborghini Veneno – $4.5 Million

Image source: Clement Bucco-Lechat (not the actual photo), Antoine Dellenbach Photography

#2 Kylian Mbappe – Ferrari 488 Pista – $6.4 Million

Image source: Sandro Halank, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (not the actual photo), Alexander Migl

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo – Bugatti Chiron – $3 Million

Image source: Oleg Dubyna (not the actual photo), Alexander Migl

#4 Lionel Messi – Pagani Zonda Tricolore – $2 Million

Image source: soccer.ru (not the actual photo), DomiD19

#5 Karim Benzema – Bugatti Veyron Pur Sang – $1.9 Million

Image source: Real Madrid (not the actual photo), Alexandre Prevot

#6 Cristiano Ronaldo – Bugatti La Voiture Noire – $18.6 Million

Image source: ZenitsuThu (not the actual photo), Ludovic Peron

#7 Cristiano Ronaldo – Bugatti Centodieci – $9 Million

Image source: MrWalkr (not the actual photo), Oleg Dubyna

#8 Mohamed Salah – Bugatti La Voiture Noire – $5 Million

Image source: Alexander Migl (not the actual photo), Jeanpierrekepseu

#9 Cristiano Ronaldo – Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse – $2.5 Million

Image source: Clement Bucco-Lechat (not the actual photo), karsten.stalpaert

#10 Romelu Lukaku – Rolls-Royce Wraith – $3.1 Million

Image source: Alexander Migl (not the actual photo), Aleksandr Osipov

#11 Erling Haaland – Mercedes‑amg One – $2.7 Million

Image source: Alexander-93 (not the actual photo), Hameltion

#12 Samuel Eto’o – Aston Martin One-77 – $1.8 Million

Image source: BACHELOR45 (not the actual photo), MrWalkr

#13 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Ferrari Monza Sp2 – $1.8 Million

Image source: andywitchger (not the actual photo), Calreyn88

#14 John Terry – Ferrari 275 Gtb – $2.1 Million

Image source: JULIAN MASON (not the actual photo), Mr.choppers

#15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Porsche 918 Spyder – $980,000

Image source: Thomas Wolf, www.foto-tw.de (CC BY-SA 3.0 DE) (not the actual photo), Nathan Congleton

#16 Gareth Bale – Mercedes-Benz Sls Amg Black Series – $500,000

Image source: Tasnim News Agency (not the actual photo), usf1fan2

#17 Sergio Ramos – Porsche 911 Turbo S – $200,000

Image source: OWS Photography (not the actual photo), soccer.ru

#18 Lionel Messi – Ferrari 335 Sport Spider Scaglietti – $35 Million

Image source: Bryan Berlin (not the actual photo), Mr.choppers

#19 Karim Benzema – Bugatti Chiron – $3 Million

Image source: MrWalkr (not the actual photo), wikimedia

#20 Robert Lewandowski – Bugatti Chiron – $3 Million

Image source: Sven Mandel / CC-BY-SA-4.0 (not the actual photo), Alexander Migl

#21 Antoine Griezmann – Mclaren 650lt/675lt – $2.5 Million

Image source: Biser Todorov Photography (not the actual photo), wikimedia

#22 Sadio Mane – Bentley Continental Gt – $2.3 Million

Image source: More Cars (not the actual photo), More Cars

#23 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Ferrari LaFerrari – $3.5 Million

Image source: Alexander-93 (not the actual photo), Dirk Vorderstrae

#24 Son Heung‑min – Ferrari LaFerrari – $3 Million

Image source: usf1fan2 (not the actual photo), wikimedia

#25 Luka Modric – Bugatti Chiron – $3 Million

Image source: Real Madrid (not the actual photo), Calreyn88

#26 Paul Pogba – Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge – $400,000

Image source: soccer.ru (not the actual photo), MrWalkr

