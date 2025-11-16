I Use Unwanted Objects To Create My Own Fantasy Worlds

Hello, I am Sandy Knijf and I live in the Netherlands. From an early age, I loved fairy tales and all kinds of fantasy. When the world makes no sense to me, I like to escape into my funny little fantasy worlds.

I collect old unwanted stuff and love to use natural materials. With every picture, I will tell you a little bit about them.

I love spreading creative sparks in people and I hope that some of them will make you smile.

Of course, if you don’t like fantasy and a bit of weirdness, just skip me.

#1 I Collect Old Books, The More Damage, The Better!

I feel horrible if they get thrown away, so I make sculptures from them. Like a story coming to life… literally.

#2 Dragon Made From A Bamboo Root, Lots Of Natural Materials, And Airdrying Clay Made With Sawdust

#3 With Old Plastic Bottles, You Can Do A Lot

Recycle them of course, but also make toadstool lamps! Use a heat pistol and airdrying clay

#4 Google! (The Cat’s Name) Please Stop Sniffing This Steamslug’s Butt!

Made of a giant shell found in a fleamarket. It was damaged, but now it’s a creature that always escapes out of the garden.

#5 Another Saved Book, But I Went Out Of My Comfort Zone By Giving It Lots Of Colour

#6 Fairy City (Lamp) Made From A Branch, Pods, And Old Christmas Decorations. This One Has Lots Of Waterfalls

#7 I’m Always On The Hunt For Nice Pieces Of Wood, They Take A Long Time To Dry And Treat. But Then You Can Make A Greenman, Protector Of The Forest

#8 The Base Is An Old Clock (That Doesn’t Work Anymore, But Every Part Is Being Re-Used)

I always have trouble with Timebandits (maybe you’ve met them?) They bring mayhem, and chaos and they love messing with time. Absolutely not your fault if you are being late again, you just have Timebandits around!

#9 The Base Is An Old Globe, They Hang As Lamps In The Toilet Space Or Bathroom

They are considered very old-fashioned and people don’t want them anymore. But you can do amazing things with alcohol ink on it, still have a lamp but with a fairy castle.

#10 Found This Shell On The Beach, And Loved The Shape. This Little Sea Creature Has A Nice Hiding Place Now!

#11 A Suitcase Someone Wanted To Throw Away. I Thought That It Should Be A Perfect Time Traveler Case

#12 Old Big Damaged Decorative Easter Eggs, Still Make Lovely Dragon Eggs

#13 I Love Steampunk, It’s A Very Creative Style. This Is A Dried Pumpkin (The Ship) Made With Old Clock Parts, Little Pieces Of Cloth And The Balloon Is A Lamp

#14 Cinderella… What If Her Fairy Godmother Had No Mice But Was Into Steampunk? And She Made This Pumpkin Carriage

#15 An Old Book, With A Beautiful Quote From Tolkien

#16 And Sometimes You Just Want Something Else To Work With. This Is My Hand At Making Jewelry With UV Resin

I make and design my own wings and sometimes use old jewelry parts

#17 Another Old Book (It Missing Lots Of Pages) But This Time I Wanted Unicorn Colours. Now It Sparkles So Much You Can See It In Outer Space!

#18 My First Book Nook Is A Little Magic Shop. Yes, It Has An Eye And I Desperately Want To Live There

#19 I’m One Of Those People Who Don’t Like The Standard Marriage Stuff. When Somebody Wanted An Autumn Fantasy Bouquet, I Couldn’t Refuse!

#20 What Is It? It’s A Lovely Piece Of Bark (Cork) With A Birdlike Creature, It Can Bite Because It Has Two Little Ones To Protect!

#21 Another White Old Bathroom Globe Painted With Alcohol Ink. I Wanted A Forest Feeling, The Are Lotus Pods En Skeleton Leaves Also On It

#22 A Castle In The Sky Lamp Made With Natural Materials And Clay

#23 Fairy Houses In A Tree. Made With, Well We Call Them Birdfruits, But They Probably Have A Formal Name. There Very Prickly And Sharp, But I Love Their Shape

