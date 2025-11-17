25 New Comics Capturing Modern Everyday Life Experiences From Social Injustice To Sweet Moments Of Love

“Blobby And Friends” is a comic series featuring Blobby, a friendly Blobfish, and a group of other characters like Monkey, Lily, Roly, Ashley, and Punk Kid. While telling their stories, these comics also shine a light on the everyday social problems some people face. 

“I don’t know if there’s one thing that inspired me to start the comics in the way that it exists today. We actually started with something really simple, with funny and cute gags that were more at the surface level. As the account grew, we realized we had an opportunity to use Blobby to speak up about more serious topics,” Zack, a member of the team behind the comics, said.

Scroll down to explore the universe of Blobby and its friends!

#1

Image source: blobbynfriends

#2

Image source: blobbynfriends

#3

Image source: blobbynfriends

#4

Image source: blobbynfriends

#5

Image source: blobbynfriends

#6

Image source: blobbynfriends

#7

Image source: blobbynfriends

#8

Image source: blobbynfriends

#9

Image source: blobbynfriends

#10

Image source: blobbynfriends

#11

Image source: blobbynfriends

#12

Image source: blobbynfriends

#13

Image source: blobbynfriends

#14

Image source: blobbynfriends

#15

Image source: blobbynfriends

#16

Image source: blobbynfriends

#17

Image source: blobbynfriends

#18

Image source: blobbynfriends

#19

Image source: blobbynfriends

#20

Image source: blobbynfriends

#21

Image source: blobbynfriends

#22

Image source: blobbynfriends

#23

Image source: blobbynfriends

#24

Image source: blobbynfriends

#25

Image source: blobbynfriends

