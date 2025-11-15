Hey Pandas, What Is Something Your Parents Do Or Did That Completely Aggravates You? (Closed)

I’m 13, and I definetely have some things I hate that my parents do, like comaring me to my friends, and basically making me regret anything I tell them.
#1
Parents allowed my brothers to call me fat and who also indulged in the practice themselves. For the rest of my life I always considered myself to be obese – which I never was – until now that I realize that I actually am! All those years of being perfectly average were wasted with totally unnecessary self consciousness. Now, after therapy, and now having reached that actual point of being overweight, my daughter just calls me fluffy! The word ‘f-a-t’ was not allowed to be used in her home growing up.
#2
My dad abused me when I was little
#3
I know I made the post, but I’m gonna say mine, and doesn’t sound bad compared to the ones I’ve read, but anyway. I think for me it’s when they throw stuff back in my face. So for example, last year I got a D on the end-of year math exam that a revised over 2 weeks for. Now, it’s just a constant source of blackmail. I’ll be playing animal crossing, and my mum will come in and say “Oh your playing your switch again and not revising?” I’ll say yeah, she’ll go “Fine, fail your tests again” which makes me feel like crap. She’ll also compare me to other people. If I haven’t done my chores, she’ll say something like “*Insert name here* was doing the washing when you were on the phone to her.” She was folding the washing once when her parents were on vacation. Anyway there’s mine. Have a great day :)
#4
Rail over everything I say and discredit all my ideas, not take anything I say seriously, correct me all the time in the middle of my sentences and ignore anything I say correct just to repeat it another time like I never mentioned it.
#5
Transphobes who are assholes about it and try to make me agree
#6
Alcoholism
#7
I am very lucky to have great, loving and supportive parents but they do my head in!! The problem is that they never go out and enjoy themselves. They stay in most days pottering around as if time is infinite. My wife and I keep pestering them and buying them tickets to the theatre or they wouldn’t get out at all. I just want them to be happy in their later years and make some memories before the inevitable advance of time catches up with one or other of them. Enjoy life because it will come to end for all of us.
#8
Voted for Trump. Twice. My mother is pro-choice, pro-gay rights, supports how gender norms are expanding, and is concerned about the environment and climate change specifically. Voted for Trump. What. The. F***.
#9
Farting
