30 Hilarious Yet Petty Reasons People Won’t Date Someone, As Shared By Folks Online

In many cultures, in the old days, traditions dictated that the bride and groom could only see each other for the first time at the wedding – and in fact, they had very few options. Especially considering that divorces in ancient times were not welcomed, or were generally prohibited per se.
Today the situation is completely different – and each of us, when choosing a partner to date, is guided by some of our own criteria regarding appearance, behavior or everyday habits. Criteria, or prejudices – depending on how you look at it. And so, in this viral thread in the AskWomen community, women (and, I guess, men as well) answer the question: “What is the pettiest reason you won’t date anyone?”
More info: Reddit
#1
They have to be an animal lover. I can tell when someone doesn’t like animals and I couldn’t see myself with someone who doesn’t tolerate animals
Image source: roccolove05, Alena Darmel
#2
Deeply religious people. Nope.
Image source: hosenmitblumen, Caleb Oquendo
#3
I won’t date someone who wants me to watch them play video games. They want to play video games while I read or do something else in the same room, that’s great. They want me to sit there while they play video games and I have to actually pay attention to their Fortnite kills or whatever, absolutely f*****g not. It gives strong “Mommy look at me!” energy that I find a complete turnoff from an adult man.
Image source: baby_armadillo, https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-man-playing-a-video-game-in-a-computer-9071735/
#4
Any run of the mill average Joe who thinks all women are golddiggers coming to take their $45,000 annual salary … 😆
Reeks of him watching too many podcasts from other dudes who also can’t get laid.
Image source: StrongFreeBrave, Omar López
#5
when a guy treats their mom or their sister(s) like s**t. i’m looking at our future boy, and you aint it.
Image source: jaimyparable, cottonbro studio
#6
I’ve had people give me s**t for this before, but picky eaters. And I don’t mean people who have allergies or other food issues. I can understand that. I mean grown a*s adults whose main course is chicken nuggets and French fries. Or make faces, or refuse to even taste a new dish. I have friends like that, but I don’t think I could date anyone long term.
Image source: buckeyeohio, Kampus Production
#7
Using “your” when they should use “you’re”. That really bothers me.
Image source: Longjumping-Log-5457, Ivan Samkov
#8
If they’re really hard into social media. I know it’s much more of a girl type of thing, but guys can be clout chasers too. Or just really into their phone in general. Put the f*****g thing down and genuinely talk to someone.
Image source: littleghool, Andrea Piacquadio
#9
If they don’t use sheets or pillow cases on their bed. It’s just gross. If I walk into a dudes room and all I see is a yellow stained mattress and a s****y blanket with no “it’s laundry day” explanation, I’m out
Image source: JaesonMuniz, Donald Tong
#10
People who breathe or chew or drink loudly give me the biggest ick. I have severe misophonia.
Image source: 2lostbraincells, nappy
#11
I refuse to date anyone that says I’m cute when I’m mad. They always play with my emotions for entertainment.
Image source: Legitimate_Exit_6291, Vera Arsic
#12
A beard that isn’t well-groomed. I need to see evidence that the edges are tended to, trimming is happening, whatever. Nothing turns me off like a pube-y beard.
Image source: saltierthangoldfish, iiii iii
#13
I don’t think I could date someone with a peanut allergy, I love peanut butter and don’t think I would want to live a peanut free life for anyone
Image source: daizedandconfused_, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#14
Someone who is over the age of 28 and uses the phrase “ Saturday is for the boys”
Image source: Suitable-Apricot-639, https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-in-teal-ice-cream-print-tank-top-holds-ice-cream-886285/
#15
As an adult, I seriously dated THREE guys named Dave. Someone named Dave would have to be an 11/10 for me to go this route again.
Image source: ceefromcanada, Daniel Xavier
#16
I have synesthesia (letters/words/numbers have colors) and I had a hard time dating anyone whose first and last name didn’t look synesthetically aesthetic. Happily married to someone whose name has colors that harmonize lol.
Image source: oh_wuttt
#17
Omg I feel bad for men reading these posts but of course I have my own. I get really disappointed when men have a purebred dog they bought from a breeder. Tells me they have no compassion for animals, want to boast wealth/status, and they waste money on stupid s**t. This perception is particularly heightened for having brachiocephalic breeds like bulldogs.
I am very aware I might be taking it too far on the meaning of it but my brain works in mysterious ways. Please don’t hate me.
Image source: EvolveGee, Till Daling
#18
I wouldn’t date someone who smokes pot or vapes 🤷🏼♀️ or anyone super into astrology
Image source: Prestigious_Pin_2104, Numerology Sign
#19
Anyone who listens to Jordan Peterson
Image source: Master-Try5369, wiki commons
#20
If their ideal home temperature is lower than 70 degrees. I’m very cold natured and have lived with someone hot natured.
I can’t do it again. I refuse to live under a blanket in my own house or argue because they lowered the thermostat and thought I wouldn’t notice. It just makes us incompatible because it’s too big a deal to me.
Image source: Jeanetica, Jarosław Kwoczała
#21
No job
Image source: dirtylittlechai, Ron Lach
#22
If we don’t have similar tastes in food. I once stopped seeing a guy because he didn’t like cheese.
Image source: OkMango140, NastyaSensei
#23
If they spell my name wrong in the initial messages on the dating app. It’s right there. Immediate unmatch
Image source: foxwood36, Ketut Subiyanto
#24
Bad teeth
Image source: Cutthroatbeauty, Pavel Danilyuk
#25
Socks with sandals is my pettiest, but most strictly enforced, dealbreaker. I simply can’t be seen with you.
Image source: alh0425, Eli Christman
#26
There’s a local bar that gives out smiley face stickers. Yeah idk it’s a thing I live in the middle of no where. Anyway, A lot of guys are covered them on their dating app profiles. Instant no. I don’t like party boys.
Also, if you have a “type” and I clearly don’t fit it it’s not happening.
Image source: dumbbitchcas, Rob
#27
When I was single many years ago, I learned not to date anyone who was new to my city. I wasn’t interested in becoming someone’s personal tour guide, who would then use all the fun things I showed them to eventually woo another person.
Image source: BethInTheWest, Trinity Kubassek
#28
Anyone with a solo mustache (no beard) is an immediate no. You look like such a goober, sorry.
Image source: weenertron, cottonbro studio
#29
If they’re not a cat person
I don’t necessarily dislike dogs, but the people who have them are most often very dominant and selfish in my experience
Image source: nonsignifierenon, RDNE Stock project
#30
As a native of Cleveland Ohio usa, I don’t think I could ever date a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Image source: Bettye_Wayne
Follow Us