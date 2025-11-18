“Made Me Almost Cry”: Snoop Dogg Emotional After Michael Bublé’s Daughter Listened To His Song

Snoop Dogg shared an emotional reaction after Michael Bublé opened up to him about his daughter’s taste in music.
The Haven’t Met You Yet singer said that his 6-year-old daughter, Vida, likes listening to the rapper’s Affirmation Song from his Kids Hit album, released in 2022.
“That made me almost cry,” said Snoop during the October 22 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, “because I made those records for my grandkids and the kids around the world to have a piece of me that was rated G.”
Snoop Dogg was almost brought to tears by the musical taste of Michael Bublé’s 6-year-old daughter
Image credits: Robert Kamau / Getty
Snoop, a grandfather of seven, couldn’t believe it when Bublé told him that his daughter listened to his songs.
“Michael Bublé came to set, and he was like, ‘My daughter loves your music, and they listen to it every day,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘You lying!’ We actually sung it together, and it just touched me.”
Image credits: The Kelly Clarkson Show
“It was so adorable that this music that I’m making is really reaching the kids for the right reasons.”
Snoop and Bublé have become close friends, especially as they are currently judges on The Voice together
Image credits: NBC / Getty
The pair stars alongside Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire in the ongoing season of The Voice.
“I swear to God, man, me and him, it felt like we grew up together,” Snoop said. “Like we been lost and we found each other.”
Image credits: The Voice
Bublé seemed to feel a similar way when he hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show on October 1.
“This gives me the opportunity to declare forever and ever that Snoop Dogg is my best friend forever and ever. I am sorry, Martha [Stewart],” he joked.
The 49-year-old additionally shared his reaction to Snoop’s emotional response
Image credits: MEGA / Getty
On Late Night with Seth Meyers last month, Bublé revealed that he told Snoop his daughter’s kindergarten teacher would play the rapper’s song every morning and even showed him a video the 6-year-old had made for him.
“He was so cute. It really moved him,” Bublé said. “He’s a beautiful soul. He’s a beautiful soul.”
He continued, “And he said to me, he goes, ‘Mike, Mike.’ He said, ‘You’re telling me in Vancouver that those kindergarteners listen to Uncle Snoop every day?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he was so cute.
“He said, ‘Oh, you know I made that for my grandkids and it was so important to reach in a positive way.’ What a sweetie pie.”
Image credits: Doggyland
Bublé said his daughter has met Snoop and the two share a special relationship with one another.
“Sometimes he’ll call, and, literally, it’s not to talk to me. It’s like, ‘Uncle Snoop’s calling to say hi to the kids.’”
