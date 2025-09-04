Totally Weird But True: The 25 Geography Facts Quiz They Probably Didn’t Teach You In School

by

Forget boring capitals and classroom map drills – this is geography with a twist.

From pyramids in China to countries that technically don’t have a capital city, the world is packed with facts that sound fake but are totally real.

This quiz will take you across bizarre borders, shrinking seas, and towns with names you’d swear were made-up.

Ready to test how well you know the weird side of our planet?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Kara Thrace Was the Worst Character on Battlestar Galactica
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2021
This Screen Testing in the 1990s Video is Fantastic
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2020
Battlestar Galactica best line, So Say We All became hit among masses
Battlestar Galactica Reunion: ‘You had to be there’ Moments
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2017
The Net Worths of the Modern Family Cast Members
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2019
The Reason Utopia Was Canceled After One Season at Amazon
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2020
This Vampire Diaries Episode Remains One Of The Best Of The Series
3 min read
May, 11, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.