Meet the Legendary Cast of 2009’s “He’s Just Not That Into You”

It’s been over 13 years since the release of this star-studded film in 2009. Many of the cast have become some of Hollywood’s bankable acts with high-grossing movies to their name. The movie was successful at the box office but received mixed reviews from critics.
Grossing $178.9 million on a $40 million budget was a decent amount for any romantic comedy film at the time. The storyline follows the lives of nine people and their romantic problems. The Gigi character plays the movie’s main protagonist and has a problem with interpreting her partner’s attitudes and behaviors.
Here is the star-studded cast of He’s Just Not That Into You (2009).
Gigi (Ginnifer Goodwin)
Gennifer Goodwin plays Gigi, the main connection to the other eight characters. While some ladies struggle with having dates, Gigi gets a handful but is bad at interpreting the date’s gestures and behaviors.
When her date with Connor doesn’t go as planned, Alex steps in to help explain the problem. Although he intended to show Gigi how she often misinterprets romantic signals over the course of their friendship, Gigi mistakes his friendship for attraction.
After returning from a date, she’s surprised to see Alex at her apartment door, professing his love for her. Finally getting her signals right, she kisses him and then starts dating.
Janine Gunders (Jennifer Connelly)
Jennifer Connelly’s character, Janine, is more involved in her home renovations than she pays attention to her husband, Ben. When Ben reveals he’s been cheating on her, Janine blames herself and promises to do better to save her marriage.
She shows up at Ben’s office for spontaneous sex. Later, she sees a pack of cigarettes in his clothes after telling him to stop and the consequence it had on her father. Finally, realizing his addiction, she asks Ben for a divorce.
Anna Marks (Scarlett Johansson)
Scarlett Johansson plays Anna, an aspiring singer and mistress to Ben. She breaks up with Ben when she’s forced to hide in a closet and listen to Ben make love to his wife, Janine.
After the heartbreak, she uses Connor as a rebound. However, she breaks things off with him when he wants them to buy a house and move in together.
Mary Harris (Drew Barrymore)
Drew Barrymore plays the character of Mary, a sales advertising agent for a local gay newspaper. Mary is a friend of Anna and helps Connor promote his real estate business in the newspaper without ever meeting him.
When Anna breaks things off with Connor, Mary runs into Connor and recognizes his face from the ads. They both share a connection and soon start dating.
Beth Murphy (Jennifer Aniston)
Beth works in the same office as Gigi. She’s been with her boyfriend, Neil, for over seven years. Beth secretly wants Neil to propose, so they are married. However, Beth is forced to end the relationship when Neil informs her he never intends to marry.
When her father suffers a heart attack, Beth is overwhelmed taking care of her father. Neil returns to help out. After they reconcile, she admits she needs Neil in her life and is satisfied if he never wants to get married. Neil eventually proposed to her and later wedded on his boat.
Alex (Justin Long)
Alex helps Gigi understand she’s misinterpreting signals from her dates. Then, when she starts developing feelings for him, Alex chides her again for overanalyzing signals. Later, Alex develops feelings for Gigi and goes to her apartment to let her know. Gigi reciprocates by kissing him.
Ben (Bradley Cooper)
Ben could care less about his wife’s obsession with their home renovations. He has started smoking and tries to hide it from his wife, Janine. Ben gets into a flirtatious relationship with Anna, a yoga instructor, and aspiring singer. Although he wants to only stay friends with Anna, he gets caught up in his emotions and sleeps with her.
He confesses to his wife about cheating with Anna but is more surprised she blames herself and wants them to work on their marriage. One day, Ben teases Anna in his office, and they start having sex. When his wife shows up unannounced, he hides Anna in a closet.
Anna breaks up with him after being forced to hide in a closet and listen to Ben, and his wife makes love. However, when Ben’s wife sees another carton of cigarettes in his clothes, she leaves him, asking for a divorce.
Connor Barry (Kevin Connolly)
Kevin Connolly plays Connor, a real estate agent. Connor goes on a date with Gigi that doesn’t end quite well. However, Connor goes on to misinterpret signals from Anna as love interests.
Anna plays along, hoping to be in a more serious relationship. However, she ends things with Connor when he gets too serious and asks that they buy a house and move in together.
Neil (Ben Affleck)
Ben Affleck plays Neil, Beth’s boyfriend. He loves Beth and has stayed faithful to her through their seven years relationship. However, he has no intention of ever getting married.
When Beth breaks up with him, he realizes they’re meant to be together. So he goes over to help her and proposes to Beth, and they later wed on his boat.