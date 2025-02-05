9 Best Movie Franchises Of All-time

Film series often offer viewers an enjoyable cinematic experience for an extended period. However, the best movie franchises always find a way to stand out with each new entry, leaving fans hungry for more as they look forward to subsequent installments. From long-running franchises like Star Wars to box office dominants such as Avatar and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these iconic movie series captivate audiences with compelling storylines and memorable characters that stick around for decades.
The success of a film franchise depends on various factors, including character development and the actors who bring them to life. As such, the best movie franchises boast some of the most talented performers in the industry, making every installment special and unforgettable. These beloved film series didn’t get to the top with mediocre entries as seen below. Check out some of the best movie franchises of all time.
1. The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Perhaps the most popular and innovative, the Marvel Cinematic Universe redefined the superhero genre in many ways and there seems to be no end to the adventure. This cinematic treasure began with Iron Man in 2008, starring Robert Downey Jr. in the title role. The universe has since expanded to include several films and phases perfectly intertwined in a complex storyline, introducing amazing superheroes like Captain America, Thor, and Black Widow. Beyond The Iron Man series, MCU entries include The Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, Spider-Man, and Black Panther.
2. Avatar
Avatar is one of the top-grossing movie franchises of all time for obvious reasons. The first entry Avatar (2009) raised the bar too high in the cinematic realm with a breathtaking visual experience. Avatar also finished strong at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing motion picture of all time. The epic science fiction media franchise expanded its horizon with Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022. Future installments include Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025), Avatar 4 (2029), Avatar 5 (2031).
3. Harry Potter
J.K. Rowling‘s Wizarding World books spawned eight Harry Potter movies and three Fantastic Beast films to rave reviews. The Harry Potter series began with the blockbuster Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 and ended with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. The popular fantasy film series garnered commercial and critical success, grossing over $7.7 billion worldwide.
4. Pirates of the Caribbean
Though he was already making great exploits as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, Johnny Depp gained global fame when he began playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the highly entertaining Pirates of the Caribbean film series. The franchise began with the hugely successful The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Depp reprised the role in four sequels, scoring an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his debut performance in the franchise.
5. The Fast & Furious
With 11 top-rated films and more in the pipeline, the Fast & Furious franchise is one of the most successful in the cinematic realm. What began with a street racing theme that highlights elements of crime and family in The Fast and the Furious (2001) has grown into a monumental cinematic treasure. The franchise has featured many talented actors such as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster.
6. Mission: Impossible
From spellbinding action sequences to compelling storylines, the Mission: Impossible film series has given moviegoers many memorable moments in cinematic history. Mainly produced by Tom Cruise who stars as Ethan Hunt, the Mission: Impossible series earned a place among the best movie franchises of all time with several box office hits, starting with the 1996 debut. The franchise has aged like fine wine, getting better with each installment.
7. Planet of the Apes
One of the longest-running film franchises in cinematic history, Planet of the Apes has been around since 1968. Though the entries have not been consistent in quality, the franchise is a legend in the sci-fi genre. With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes released in 2024, the series has recorded 10 movies and several media offerings, including a live-action television series.
8. James Bond Franchise
The franchise has grown exponentially since Sean Connery introduced moviegoers to the suave British spy James Bond, also known as 007 in Dr. No (1964). After over sixty years, the James Bond series still holds sway among the best movie franchises with 27 films adapted from Ian Fleming‘s novels. While the search for the next James Bond actor continues, the iconic spy has been portrayed by talented actors such as Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.
9. Star Wars
Star Wars started with a trilogy that culminated in a series of trilogies known as the Skywalker Saga. The franchise has spawned several live-action and animated films, making it one of the most influential in pop culture. The renowned franchise was launched in 1977 with a self-titled film and has spawned 11 movies with more in the works. Star Wars has also attained commercial success, grossing over $10.341 billion worldwide. Check out these cameos in James Bond movies.
