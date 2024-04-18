The Top Five Moments From Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer

It’s been seven years since the last Planet of the Apes film. When the series was rebooted under the vision of Matt Reeves, it was a highly praised trilogy that expanded on the original concept and showcased how to make a compelling blockbuster. Since War of the Planet of the Apes, Matt Reeves has moved on to The Batman universe. Stepping behind the camera is Wes Ball, a filmmaker largely known for his Maze Runner adaptations. Here’s the official synopsis of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes:
Several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. A new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.
The upcoming follow-up features veteran William H. Macy, with Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and Eka Darville. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is scheduled to be released on May 10, 2024. Here are the five best moments from the recent trailer.
The Concept of Evolution
What Matt Reeves did with the Planet of the Apes reboot was remarkable. The filmmaker tells a captivating story where the leads focus on the animals. The rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise will go down as one of the best trilogies of the modern generation. Hopefully, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes can build on what Reeves did. The initial concept is promising: focusing on a dystopian world where humans border on extinction.
Caesar and the original cast of apes will be missed. But the opening does an excellent job of displaying this new generation of apes and the world that they live in. Plus, it puts the prime focus on two characters that seemingly have a huge impact on the overall narrative in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The concept of evolution is an interesting theme to explode in a world dominated by apes, and it highlights that the upcoming sequel is in line with the thought-provoking films that came before it.
The War On Humans
There were certainly bad humans in the Reeves trilogy, but for the most part, the humans and apes were able to coincide with one another. What happened? The image of the apes chasing after the remaining humans is a symbol of what this dystopian world has become, but it also strikes an interesting counterbalance on mankind and the downfall of a once thriving society. The arc of the tyrannical ape despising all humans is nothing new for this franchise. Hopefully, there’s a fresh spin that expands on the mythology of this world.
Why Do They Hunt Her?
Humans and apes once lived side-by-side. That seems crazy for a premise, but the concept of turning history on its head is certainly fascinating. The trailer showcased a female protagonist earlier in the opening, but this scene puts more of a spotlight on Freya Allan’s character. Is she the key to bridging the gap between humans and apes? What exactly makes her so special? Some intriguing questions give more context to a scene that has a deeper meaning. I’m not too familiar with the actress playing the main role, but hopefully, she’s able to carry the emotional gravitas necessary for a role of her nature.
Apes Hunt Humans
The early portion of the trailer focuses on how rare humans are in this dystopian universe. It appears that these are clues to why humans have been reduced to such a low number on Earth. There seem to be several notable themes at play that expand from the Matt Reeves trilogy: the dangers of us vs. them, the destructive nature of hatred and revenge, and the consequences of selfishness. Exactly what happened to Caesar in this universe? And does it play a vital part in the Ape’s hatred for humans? Freya Allan running from one of the main antagonists nicely ramps up the action and suspense that’s been building since the opening.
Together…You Will Die
The last few seconds of the trailer focus on the action sequences of the film and they look amazing! The Matt Reeves trilogy did an excellent job of blending photorealism with reality and this is also no exception. The color palette is notably different, but the CGI in the trailer is masterfully done. There’s never a moment where this world looks fake and the ensuing battle is always engaging. Wes Ball has massive shoes to fill following the successful Matt Reeves reboot, but based on the trailer, the Maze Runner filmmaker is clearly up to the task.
