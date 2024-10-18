‘Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ Teaser Marks the First Full Length Feature Film in the Franchise in 19 Years

Wallace and Gromit are returning to the big screen! The teaser for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is out and it marks the first full-length feature film in the franchise in 19 years. The upcoming British stop-motion comedy stars Ben Whitehead as the voice of the loveable inventor Wallace. The film will revolve around Wallace and his loyal dog Gromit as they face off against their old nemesis Feathers McGraw, who first appeared in the 1993 short film Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers.
The voice cast for the upcoming film includes Peter Kay, who is returning to voice the iconic Chied Inspector Mackintosh. Along with him, Lauren Patel (Everybody’s Talkin g About Jamie), and Reece Shearsmith (League of Gentleman) are also coming on board as prominent characters. On the other hand, Diane Morgan (Afterlife), Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), and Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings) have cameos in the film. However, the details of all these new roles are currently under wraps.
As far as the story goes, the new teaser gives a glimpse into Wallace and Gromit’s exciting new adventure as Wallace and his high-tech, pre-programmed gnome Norbot, become the prime suspects in a crime wave. The trailer shows Feathers McGraw back in action after his time behind bars. With time running out, Gromit must step in to untangle the mystery and save his master from the notorious penguin villain.
Nick Park Has a Brand-New Vision for Wallace and Gromit Going Ahead
The upcoming Wallace & Gromit film is a collaboration between Netflix, the BBC, and Aardman Animations, the stop-motion studio behind the iconic franchise. As reported by the BBC, Nick Park, the creator of Wallace and Gromit shared that the idea of garden gnomes gone bad had been in his mind for over a decade. However, it took him a while to put the entire story together.
Park, who is also directing Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl shared that the single most asked question he would get while meeting fans was whether the penguin Feathers McGraw would ever return. “We’ve had fun bringing him back in cameo capacities but now, three decades on, it felt like the right time,” added Park while elaborating on his decision to make Feathers the primary antagonist of the upcoming film. He added that the latest installment in the franchise will give the fans a glimpse into everything Feathers has been up to since The Wrong Trousers.
According to Merlin Crossingham, creative director of Wallace and Gromit and director of the upcoming film, the upcoming film isn’t just for the franchise’s existing fan base. While speaking to the BBC, Crossingham expressed that they want this film to reach people who have never heard of Wallace and Gromit before. In her exact words: “Hopefully, Vengeance Most Fowl is full of everything people love about Wallace and Gromit while introducing new themes to their ongoing story.”
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will have its world premiere at AFI Fest on October 27, 2024. The 70-minute feature film will premiere on Netflix on January 3, 2025.
|Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
|Cast
|Ben Whitehead (Wallace), Reece Shearsmith (Norbot), Peter Kay (Inspector Mackintosh), Diane Morgan, Lenny Henry, Lauren Patel, Adjoa Andoh
|Release Date
|World premiere at AFI Fest on October 27, 2024, Netflix release on January 3, 2025
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham
|Produced by
|Aardman Animations
|Based On
|Original characters and stories created by Nick Park
|Plot Summary
|Wallace and Gromit face new challenges in an adventure involving a mystery foul play with signature humor and innovation.
|Musical Elements
|Composed by Lorne Balfe
|Current Status
|Teaser trailer recently released
Follow Us