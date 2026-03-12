8 Must-See Callan Mulvey Movies and TV Shows

From Australian dramas to Hollywood blockbusters, Callan Mulvey has shown immense versatility in his career. Mulvey has an intense screen presence that makes him a perfect fit for gritty crime dramas and high‑octane action projects across diverse genres. Before his appearance in global hits, including playing Jack Rollins in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Mulvey got his breakout performance in Australian television, portraying Bogdan Drazic on Heartbreak High in the late 1990s. Overall, he commands the screen in any genre.
Callan Mulvey has earned quite a reputation for his onscreen exploits. Whether he’s playing a class clown in Heartbreak High, a secret agent in the MCU, or a soldier in 300: Rise of an Empire, Mulvey has never failed to deliver performances that stick with audiences long after the credits roll, making him one of the most compelling actors of his generation. This list highlights the must‑see Callan Mulvey movies and TV shows that showcase the depth of his career and talent.
1. Heartbreak High (1997-1999)
Bogdan Drazic was more than Callan Mulvey’s debut professional acting role; it also marked his breakthrough in the industry. Appearing in over 100 episodes of the Australian TV show made him a household name in his home country. He leveraged his interest in skateboarding and rollerblading to deliver an iconic performance of his Heartbreak High character, who is also a skater. Decades after the show ended, the rebellious charm of Mulvey’s Drazic remains iconic.
2. Rush (2008-2011)
Playing Sergeant Brendan “Josh” Joshua in the police drama Rush is one of the performances that earned Mulvey widespread recognition. The show follows the lives of members of a Police Tactical Response Team, including Mulvey’s character. His character in this fast‑paced police series is a conflicted cop and has remained one of his most celebrated performances to date. Rush delivered great storylines and some of the best stunts on TV across all 70 episodes, and Mulvey appeared in all.
3. 300: Rise of an Empire (2014)
A sequel to Zack Snyder‘s 2006 hit 300, Rise of an Empire didn’t get the same critical acclaim as the original film. However, it was a commercial success and delivered on the franchise’s signature epic battle sequences. Rise of an Empire retells the Greco-Persian Wars’ Battle of Artemisium and Battle of Salamis, revolving around events before, during, and after the first film. Mulvey’s performance as Scyllias, a fierce warrior, adds grit to the film’s epic battles.
4. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Callan Mulvey’s foray into the MCU began with Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014, consistently proving his ability to move seamlessly from Australian major hits to international blockbusters. His performance as S.H.I.E.L.D.’s S.T.R.I.K.E. agent Jack Rollins brings intensity and menace to the acclaimed franchise, making it a memorable appearance that still resonates with fans. The star-studded cast also includes Chris Evans in the titular role, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, and Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier.
5. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
One year after his MCU debut, Callen Mulvey joined the DC Extended Universe, starring in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice alongside an ensemble cast comprising Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, and Diane Lane. Directed by Snyder, the movie explores another one of Lex Luthor’s ploys to destroy Superman. Mulvey’s performance as mercenary Anatoli Knyazev showcases his ability to play morally complex characters, highlighting the darker side of Gotham’s underworld. Snyder cast Mulvey in the film after working with him in Rise of an Empire. Apparently, he left a memorable impression on the award-winning filmmaker and reprised the role in Avengers: Endgame (2019).
6. Valiant One (2025)
When a U.S. Army team gets stranded in a North Korean territory after a helicopter crash, their only chance of survival is teamwork under duress. As part of the Valiant One cast, Mulvey’s portrayal of a soldier navigating impossible odds in the battle for survival adds to the tension and sharpens the plot’s disciplined edge. Younger stars – Chase Stokes as Edward Brockman and Lana Condor as Stephanie Selby take the lead in this American action thriller.
7. Outlaw King (2018)
Callan Mulvey played a legendary figure in this historical drama about Scotland’s fight for freedom. His memorable performance as John III Comyn, Lord of Badenoch, complements the film’s authenticity. Outlaw King also stars Chris Pine as Scottish king Robert the Bruce and Florence Pugh as Elizabeth de Burgh. The cast performances received critical praise, but critics questioned the plot’s historical accuracy.
8. Power (2016)
Callan Mulvey joined the main cast of Power in season 3, solidifying his ability to make an impact even in smaller roles. Although short-lived, his performance as a ruthless drug lord complements the already intense Starz TV crime saga. The show revolves around James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) as he navigates building a legitimate life alongside running a nightclub in New York and a massive drug empire.
