Richard Harmon: Everything You Need to Know About the Canadian Actor

Although he is no stranger to the spotlight, Richard Harmon re-established his status as a great actor with his portrayal of Erik Campbell in Final Destination Bloodlines. He warmed his way into many hearts with a likable, cynical yet funny character that audiences fell in love with. Arguably the best in the franchise, the sixth installment in the iconic Final Destination film series stands out for its unique storyline, enhanced by acclaimed performances from the cast, and Erik’s one-liners make him a fan favorite.
Richard Harmon was raised in a family rooted in the entertainment industry. As such, choosing the craft from childhood was easy for him. However, he avoided basking in the glory of his family’s presence in the industry as he didn’t want to be seen as a nepo baby. Despite his background in the performing arts, Harmon takes pride in working hard for his achievements. A walk through his award-winning career sheds more light on Harmon’s amazing talent and versatility.
Richard Harmon was Born Into a Filmmaking Legacy
The Final Destination Bloodlines actor was born on August 18, 1991, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, where he grew up. His father, Allan Harmon, is a renowned movie director known for his contributions to R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour (2010) and If I Had Wings (2013). His mother is also a producer known for her collaborative works with Allan in Wolf Canyon (2009) and If I Had Wings (2013).
Harman also grew up with an older sister, Jessica Harmon, a popular Canadian actress. The family has collaborated on several projects, including “If I Had Wings,” starring both siblings alongside their parents behind the camera. Jessica also appeared in a recurring role as Niylah on The 100, which equally starred her brother as John Murphy. Harmon was nominated for several awards for the role. The Harmons have maintained a steady rise through the ranks with critically acclaimed performances.
Tracing Richard Harmon’s Movies and TV Shows
Richard Harmon has appeared in over 70 movies and TV shows throughout his career, which began professionally in the early 2000s. He made his debut in one episode of the post-apocalyptic TV show Jeremiah in 2003. He subsequently played minor roles on TV shows such as Da Vinci’s City Hall, Smallville, and Fringe. He portrayed Prototype on the web series Riese: Kingdom Falling in 2021 and played a recurring role on Cartoon Network’s Tower Prep.
His television career gathered steam in the 2010s with appearances in The Haunting Hour: The Series, The Killing, The Secret Circle, Continuum, Rogue, and Bates Motel. He also joined the cast of The 100 in 2014, portraying John Murphy to rave reviews. His other notable shows include CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Van Helsing, The Flash, and The Night Agent.
Richard Harmon has also found success in movies, starting from his 2007 debut film role in Trick ‘r Treat. He gained attention in 2011 as Danny Reyes Jr. in J.T. Tepnapa‘s Judas Kiss. Harmon got his big break on the silver screen following his performance in If I Had Wings. He has appeared in more notable movies, including The Age of Adeline, I Still See You, Darkness Falls, and The Return. Harmon received renewed global attention in 2025 with his performance as Erik in Final Destination Bloodlines.
Awards and Nominations
Richard Harmon won his first award in 2011, a Leo Award’s Best Performance in a Youth or Children’s Program or Series recognition for his portrayal of Bobby/Caleb in The Haunting Hour: The Series. In 2013, he won his second Leo Award in the category of Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Dramatic Series for his recurring role in Continuum (Julian Randol). His performance as The 100‘s John Murphy earned him five award nominations, including the Leo Award for Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Dramatic Series, which he won.
In 2015, Richard Harmon received a Leo Award nomination for Best Lead Performance By A Male in a Television Movie for his role in A Mother’s Instinct, which also stars Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. He won the 2020 Leo Award for Best Guest Performance by a Male in a Dramatic Series for his recurring role as Max Borman in Van Helsing and a nomination for the UBCP/ACTRA Award for Best Supporting Performance, Male for the same role.
For his portrayal of Alex Taylor in If I Had Wings, Richard Harmon received two award nominations, including a Canadian Screen Award for Best Performance in a Children’s or Youth Program or Series in 2015. His role in Woodland earned him three award nominations, and he won the Whistler Film Festival Award for Star to Watch. The role also earned him nominations for Best Actor and Best Lead by a Male at the UBCP/ACTRA and Leo Awards, respectively. Harmon won the New York City Horror Film Festival for Best Actor for The Return (2020).
Who is Richard Harmon Dating?
Richard Harmon is currently dating fellow Canadian entertainer Sarah Dugdale, who is best known for playing Lizzie in the Netflix series Virgin River. They made their first public appearance as friends at a Halloween event in October 2023 before the relationship became Instagram official in April 2024. Since then, their bond has grown stronger, as seen on their various social media pages. Before Sarah, Harmon dated his The 100 co-star Rhiannon Fish from 2019 to 2023.
