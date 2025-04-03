Should The Flash Return?

The DCEU is dead. That means Barry Allen WILL not return for the foreseeable future. Now anything is possible based on the way James Gunn and Andy Muschietti gushed about Ezra Miller, but audiences clearly didn’t share the same feelings as those two. It’a always possible that Gunn decides to bring back Barry Allen and use Grant Gustin as the hero going forward.
Though realistically speaking, it would cause some conclusion since Ezra and Grant are the same characters. There’s over ten different types of the Flash and it would be wiser is Gunn chose from the alternate versions. However, given how crowded the upcoming DCU feels, is the Flash even necessary?
The Different Versions Of The Flash
Often times, there’s multiple versions of a superhero. Usually, it’s the characteristics are the same, but it’s usually different race or gender. For the most part, that’s the case with Barry Allen. There’s some interesting versions like Bizzaro Flash, Wally West, and Reverse Flash, but the others aren’t particularly much different from Barry Allen. It’s possible that Bizzaro Flash could be given an opportunity, but he wouldn’t be taken serious as a hero. There’s a unique angle to go with the character, but since his weight is a big part of his character, using Bizzaro Flash could upset fans who don’t stay true to the original comics.
It can also pisses off fans who hate that his weight isn’t as a joke. That leaves Wall West and Reverse Flash. The best bet would be to go with Reverse Flash (Eobard Thawne). Wally West is that much of a change from Barry Allen. What makes Reverse Flash interesting is that he’s a criminal.
There’s nothing wrong with The Flash being a villain, but given how crowded the hero side is in the DCU, it would be cool to explore a darker version of a pretty cool character. There’s unlimited possibilities in diving into the roots of Reverse Flash, and it could add a new and fun wrinkle to the DCU. It will give focus to a NEW villain that can subvert expectations on what a comic book film could be.
The Value The Flash Can Bring As A Hero
With that said, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch if Gunn brought back the original Barry Allen. Clark Kent, Bruce Wayne, and Peter Parker keep getting rebooted over and over again, so it wouldn’t that strange it Barry Allen got that treatment as well. The thing about Barry Allen is that we never got a good chance to know him. The CW series doesn’t count because it’s non-canon, so all we have is Justice League and The Flash solo film.
Say what you will about the solo film, but it showcased the potential that Barry Allen can have as a hero. The aspect that really stood out is he’s a flawed hero. Don’t get me wrong, Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne aren’t perfect either, but they’re presented as Gods compared to Barry. There’s a grounded realism attached to the character that blends nicely within the confines of the superhero world. Plus, being the fastest man on Earth is an extremely resource power that can produce exciting action sequences.
Barry Allen doesn’t have to be dead. The actor just has to be different. The DCEU barely scratched the surface on what Barry Allen can do in this world. It would be great if Gunn revisited his character that allowed for a proper trilogy to bring out the best of his character.
Should The Flash Return To The DCU?
Superman: Legacy already has so much going on. Gunn has already set his map on the direction of the DCU, and I don’t particularly see the purpose of changing that anytime soon. Reverse Flash is the best bet in the character returning to the live-action world. He would be a genuine challenge to the Justice League and it gives a fresh villain a chance to shine in the DCU. I imagine that Gunn wants shine away from all the baggage that Ezra Miller brought to the role. It’s not a bad idea to bring another Flash onboard as long as he has a purpose beyond being a goofy sidekick. On the flip side, there’s not a need to bring back the Flash anytime soon.
